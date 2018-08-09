 
News

$200K damage in Barrington Hills fire; three Porsches spared

 
Chacour Koop
 
 
Updated 8/9/2018 9:02 AM
hello
  • Police close Spring Creek Road at Moate Lane west of Barrington Wednesday night as emergency crews work a garage fire on Ridgecroft Lane.

      Police close Spring Creek Road at Moate Lane west of Barrington Wednesday night as emergency crews work a garage fire on Ridgecroft Lane. John Starks | Staff Photographer

No one was injured and three Porsche cars were largely spared Wednesday night when a fire caused about $200,000 damage at a Barrington Hills home, officials say.

Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters responded about 7:15 p.m. to a fire at a home along Ridgecroft Lane, just south of Spring Creek Road, officials said. Firefighters found a garage fully engulfed in flames and called for backup crews.

Firefighters shuttled in water from surrounding departments because there aren't fire hydrants in the area. Officials said it took 20 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze which had spread through the attic of the garage and house.

It appears the fire might have started in a golf cart parked outside the home, officials said, though the investigation continues.

The homeowners were not displaced.

More than 20 fire departments assisted in response to the blaze.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 