$200K damage in Barrington Hills fire; three Porsches spared

hello

No one was injured and three Porsche cars were largely spared Wednesday night when a fire caused about $200,000 damage at a Barrington Hills home, officials say.

Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters responded about 7:15 p.m. to a fire at a home along Ridgecroft Lane, just south of Spring Creek Road, officials said. Firefighters found a garage fully engulfed in flames and called for backup crews.

Firefighters shuttled in water from surrounding departments because there aren't fire hydrants in the area. Officials said it took 20 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze which had spread through the attic of the garage and house.

It appears the fire might have started in a golf cart parked outside the home, officials said, though the investigation continues.

The homeowners were not displaced.

More than 20 fire departments assisted in response to the blaze.