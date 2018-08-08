Recently retired Mount Prospect pastor remembered for dedication, talent

The Rev. Michael A. Olivero, the recently retired pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Mount Prospect and former pastor of St. Stephen Protomartyr in Des Plaines, died Saturday at 70, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Wednesday.

Olivero served as pastor at St. Stephen Protomartyr from 1993 until 2005, when he was appointed to the same position at St. Cecilia. He served in that role until his retirement June 30.

Colleagues and former seminary classmates are recalling Olivero as a dedicated and faithful priest with a special talent for the performing arts.

The Rev. Terrence McCarthy, pastor emeritus of Immaculate Conception in Highland Park, said Olivero's special gift was in directing a number of seminary seasonal productions and musicals.

"He had a great talent for theater," McCarthy said.

Olivero, a Chicago native who was ordained into the priesthood in 1974, also served as an associate pastor at Queen of the Rosary in Elk Grove Village.

"He spent all his years in the priesthood in parishes dedicating himself to the people of the archdiocese," said Monsignor John Pollard, a former classmate and retired pastor of Queen of All Saints Basilica. "He was a very fine liturgist and preacher, always present to his people who were always and foremost in his mind."

Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, and from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, and the funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, also at St. Cecilia.

Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.