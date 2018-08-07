McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot goes unclaimed again, now at $3.7M

Dwane Lungren, the Commander of VFW Post 4600, said next week's jackpot will be $3.7 million. Daily Herald File Photo

The top prize went unclaimed yet again at the Queen of Hearts raffle put on by the McHenry VFW Post 4600.

After weeks and weeks of rolling over, the grand prize before taxes was $3.3 million.

Had the person with the right raffle ticket correctly guessed where the queen of hearts was, they would have made 60 percent of that, $1.9 million.

Though the hall was packed yet again, the crowd of hopefuls fell silent as master of ceremonies, VFW Post 4600 Senior Vice Commander Ben Keefe, read out the raffle number.

The raffle ticket belonged to someone known as "Jim K." and the card they selected with the king of hearts, not the queen.

The board of cards used in the Queen of Hearts drawing at McHenry-Fox River VFW Post 4600 in McHenry, shown in late July. Cards that have been selected by drawing winners but aren't the elusive queen of hearts are turned face up. Thirteen envelopes remained Tuesday. There will be 12 envelopes Aug. 14. - Daily Herald File Photo

The game is based on a shuffled deck of standard playing cards and two jokers that are placed in numbered envelopes and arranged in rows on a board. Cards that have been selected by drawing winners but aren't the elusive queen of hearts are turned face up. Thirteen envelopes remained Tuesday. There will be 12 envelopes Aug. 14.

