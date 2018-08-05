Five taken to hospital in 3-vehicle crash on I-90 in Schaumburg

Five people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after an apparent chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles on the eastbound Jane Addams Tollway in Schaumburg, fire officials said.

The crash shut down several lanes of traffic for about 45 minutes while passers-by and rescue personnel worked to free passengers from damaged vehicles and police investigated. All lanes were reopened shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Illinois tollway.

Eleven people were involved in the crash, which occurred about 1 p.m. just west of the Meacham Road intersection, said Battalion Chief Rick Anderson of the Schaumburg Fire Department. Four were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, and one was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, he said. Everyone was in stable condition.

Among the vehicles sustaining major damage was a Honda SUV that was resting against a guardrail west of mile marker 67. Its hood had been pushed up by the impact and its front bumpers were crumpled. A woman pulled from the vehicle and was sitting on the shoulder with blood streaming from her face.

Meanwhile, several people frantically ripped seats from the vehicle in an attempt to release another trapped passenger.

An occupant in one of the cars, Shariq Aja of Lake in the Hills, said his car was stopped in traffic when another vehicle struck it from behind.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lauren Rohr contributed to this report.