Woodridge, state officials denounce racist leaflets as police investigate

Woodridge police are investigating and elected officials are denouncing the distribution of white supremacist, racist and anti-Semitic leaflets found in a subdivision on July 27.

Police said the leaflets were found in mailboxes in the Farmingdale Village subdivision. They said that during the investigation, they learned that a mail carrier had seen the leaflets and removed most of them from mailboxes, "thereby preventing wider distribution."

"The police department and area residents are concerned about the hurtful nature of the leaflets," Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in the release. "We will continue to investigate this incident, and engage in outreach that reflects the inclusive values of the Village."

Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham, in a message sent to residents, called the leaflets "extremely offensive and inconsistent with our community values."

"To be clear, as a community, we denounce the contents of those leaflets in the strongest possible terms," Cunningham wrote. "Woodridge does not tolerate racism in our community. It is vital that our community always take a principled stand against racism and prejudices, wherever and whenever we encounter it. There is no place for hatred in Woodridge."

She wrote that Woodridge is in the process of developing a community engagement initiative that will further embrace and celebrate our community's diversity.

State lawmakers who represent Woodridge -- Sens. Pat McGuire and John F. Curran, and Reps. John Connor and David S. Olsen -- issued a joint statement:

"We reject the hateful messages of intolerance shown within these leaflets," it said. "The racism, bigotry and prejudice displayed in these pamphlets have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. We will remain a compassionate, diverse and caring community which supports and respects one another as diverse and unique individuals."

Woodridge police asked anyone with information to call them at (630) 960-8998.