Lemonade stands to raise money for family of teen killed in crash

Alyssa Lendino, 16, of Mount Prospect, was killed in a car crash July 21 in Wheeling. Friends are organizing lemonade stand fundraisers this weekend to support her family. Courtesy of Savannah Gazda

A dozen suburban locations, mainly in Mount Prospect, will host lemonade stand fundraisers this weekend to support the family of 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino, who was killed July 21 in a car crash in Wheeling.

Friends and classmates say they were looking for a way to help the family in the aftermath of the crash, which also left her 12-year-old sister, Amanda, and father, Tony, critically injured. Her mother, Michelle, had minor injuries.

Adam Grunin, 30, of Wheeling, was charged last week with reckless homicide stemming from the crash, in which his car was traveling 107 mph when it smashed into the back of the Lendino family's SUV at Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road, authorities said.

Proceeds from "Lemonade For Lendino's" will go to the family to help with their recovery, according to organizer Julie Bohannon.

Among the 12 locations where there are already scheduled public events, where friends will set up stands and make lemonade, including the Mount Prospect Lions Club's Bluesmobile Cruise Night, from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, and the club's farmers market there the next day, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bohannon will sell lemonade at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Woodland Trails Pool, 1500 E. Euclid Ave., where Alyssa worked as a lifeguard, will have a stand from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Other fundraisers are set at:

• Rob Roy Golf Course, 505 E. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

• VIP Apartments Pool, 850 Mark Lane, Wheeling, all day Saturday and Sunday

• 419 N. Wille St., Mount Prospect, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

• Corner of Eric Avenue and Cardinal Lane, Mount Prospect, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

• 1002 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday

• Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., will donate 10 percent of limoncello sorbet sales to the family

• Mrs. P & Me, 100 E. Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect, will donate a portion of customers' bills if "Lemonade for Lendino's" is mentioned Saturday and Sunday.

• Palatine American Legion Post 690, 122 Palatine Road, will sell adult lemonades, with $1 from each sale going to the family, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to make a donation, email lemonade4lendinos@yahoo.com.