Local restaurants to participate in Carpentersville's first BurgerFest

hello

Restaurants from throughout the northern Fox Valley will compete for the title of best burger at Carpentersville's first BurgerFest.

The event, scheduled 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at Carpenter Park, is the brainchild of Alex "Quigs" Quigley, program director for 103.9 the Fox. He wanted to create a celebration that would involve the towns, businesses and residents that make up the radio station's listening community, promotions manager Jeff "J. Love" Karlov said.

Many local establishments, whether they're dive bars or gourmet restaurants, pride themselves on their special burger recipes, he said. Similar to a ribfest, BurgerFest gives chefs and restaurateurs an opportunity to show off their masterpieces.

"We really thrive on being hyperlocal," Karlov said. "We wanted to have an event where our listeners could help us decide who's got the best burger in 'Foxland.'"

In search of a co-host, organizers from 103.9 put out the idea to various towns, and Carpentersville immediately jumped on board, Karlov said.

"They're kind of on a bit of a mission to revamp their image a bit," he said. "So this is just an opportunity to let their residents and other towns know that they do fun things."

Village President John Skillman said the fest will involve more than a dozen restaurants from the radio station's listening geography, which extends 35 miles in every direction from its Crystal Lake base. Participants so far include Rock N Grill in Lake in the Hills; Gifford's Kitchen and Social in Elgin; and Meat & Potato Eatery, Randall Roadhouse and DW's BBQ from Carpentersville.

Special accolades will be awarded to two burgers: One chosen by attendees, and the other selected by a panel of celebrity judges. The judges include Olympic figure skater Bradie Tennell; Marcus Robinson, a former wide receiver for the Chicago Bears; Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Fred Heid; and 103.9 on-air personalities Eddie Volkman, Pat Capone and Quigley.

When visitors enter the event, they'll receive four wooden tokens to place in the jars of whichever vendors they believe had the best burgers, Karlov said. Attendees older than 18 will also receive a raffle ticket.

"There's a real sense of pride that some of these restaurants have about their creations," he said. "We like the originality of (the event), and we love burgers and everything the burger represents: Grilling, socializing with friends, and community."

Other food options, such as fries or corn on the cob, also will be for sale, Karlov added. A beer garden will be available for those who purchase alcohol wristbands for $1 each. Proceeds will go toward FISH and District 300 food pantries.

Additionally, the fest will feature family-friendly activities and live entertainment, including the Eddie V Band, School of Rock and Focal Point.

Admission is free.