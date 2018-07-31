Streamwood man who worked for 'darknet' market sentenced to nearly four years

ATLANTA -- A Streamwood man who worked as a spokesman for a "darknet" marketplace used for illegal online sales was sentenced Tuesday to three years and 10 months in prison by a federal court in Atlanta.

Ronald L. Wheeler III, 25, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Federal authorities say Wheeler, known online as Trappy and Trappy Pandora, began working in May 2015 as a public relation specialist for AlphaBay, which they described as the world's leading darknet marketplace.

AlphaBay was a site where people traded in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods until international law enforcement officers took down the site in July 2017, authorities said.

They say Wheeler helped traffic in personal information, using it without authorization to obtain money, goods and services.

The U.S. Attorney for Georgia's northern district Byung J. Pak and assistant U.S. attorney Samir Kaushal noted the impact of Wheeler's participation in a sentencing memorandum dated July 24.

"Wheeler profited off the ruination of countless individuals' lives by providing access to and promoting AlphaBay, a vast online criminal marketplace that offered stolen, personally identifying information, hacking tools, and a cornucopia of illegal drugs, including Fentanyl," they wrote. "Wheeler put the seriousness of his crimes best when, in discussing AlphaBay on reddit.com, he wrote: 'This is how people die.'"

Daily Herald staff writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.