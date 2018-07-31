How you can to get to Lollapalooza (or around it)

You've got tickets to Lollapalooza, but how are you going to get there?

The CTA, Metra, Divvy and Uber are adding service and offering special deals for getting to, from, and around the four-day music festival, which begins Thursday.

Here's a complete guide to driving, bicycling and taking transit to Grant Park.