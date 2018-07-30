One hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash near North Barrington
Updated 7/30/2018 1:15 PM
Paramedics transported one person to the hospital while eight others were released at the scene after a three-vehicle crash Sunday night at Route 59 and Sunset Lane in unincorporated Lake County near North Barrington.
The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. and first-responders were on the scene in less than six minutes, Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials said.
Though the condition of the hospitalized person was not available, Lake County Sheriff's Office officials said there had been no major injuries in the crash.
