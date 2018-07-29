Suburban Chicago's Got Talent: Top 15 perform in St. Charles
Posted7/29/2018 11:00 PM
hello
The top 15 finalists for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent performed at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Fan Favorite voting is ongoing through noon, Tuesday, July 31, at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.
related
advertisement
Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 10 show and finaleWhen: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where: Little Italy Fest-West at Centennial Park, Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison
Admission: Free.
More information at events.dailyherald.com or (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.