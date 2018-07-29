 

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent: Top 15 perform in St. Charles

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Posted7/29/2018 11:00 PM
  • LiveWire from Geneva performs an original song "Someday" during the semifinals Sunday of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      LiveWire from Geneva performs an original song "Someday" during the semifinals Sunday of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Ghostille from Chicago performs "Diver, I hope yr not" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      Ghostille from Chicago performs "Diver, I hope yr not" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Jim Peterik, Ron Onesti, Barbara Vitello and Carl Giammarese judge the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      Jim Peterik, Ron Onesti, Barbara Vitello and Carl Giammarese judge the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Joey Wilbur, 13 of St. Charles performs his original song "2,000 miles" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      Joey Wilbur, 13 of St. Charles performs his original song "2,000 miles" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Johnny Don't from Aurora performs "Hallelujah" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      Johnny Don't from Aurora performs "Hallelujah" during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The duo Rane -- Trisha Goddard and Chelsea Behrens of Wayne -- performs during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

      The duo Rane -- Trisha Goddard and Chelsea Behrens of Wayne -- performs during the semifinals of the 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent on Sunday at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

The top 15 finalists for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent performed at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Fan Favorite voting is ongoing through noon, Tuesday, July 31, at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.

