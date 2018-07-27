Streamwood woman faces felony DUI charge after arrest in Barrington

hello

A Streamwood woman will appear in bond court Saturday on charges of felony DUI and driving with a revoked license after her arrest early Friday in Barrington, police said.

Isabelle Garrity, 32, was pulled over by police at Hillside Avenue and Queens Cove, near Northwest Highway, for driving 67 mph in a 45 mph zone and multiple lane violations, police officials said. Her blood alcohol content measured .166 -- more than twice the legal limit, authorities said.

The felony charges stem from Garrity having a previous DUI. She is scheduled to appear in court Saturday afternoon at 26th Street and California Avenue in Chicago.