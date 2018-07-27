Images: Day 3 of the Lake and DuPage County Fairs

It was day three for the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton and the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. Fairgoers rode carnival rides, watched cows being milked and chicks being hatched and even kissed a goat. The fairs run through Sunday.
Niamh Reilly, 5, of Wheaton, shows off her cotton candy on Friday at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.
The Freak Out was one of the rides for visitors to the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton on Friday.
The Singing Cowboys: Boots & Britches -- 1923 Dream Camper Show & Exhibit on Friday at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.
Gage Bormann, 7, of West Chicago, gets a look at some chicks hatching in the Ag-Ventureland area of the DuPage County Fair on Friday in Wheaton.
A newly hatched chick on display in the Ag-Ventureland area of the DuPage County Fair on Friday.
Joshua Grose, 5, of Elmhurst, gets to ride a small tractor in the Ag-Venturland area of the DuPage County Fair on Friday.
Emily Thompson, 17, of St. Charles, gives her Hereford steer a wash before showing him at the DuPage County Fair on Friday. Emily loves showing the animals. "It's the most rewarding thing that I have done", she said.
Josephine Hogan, 2, of Salem, Wis. holds her friend's calf prior to show at during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday.
Jake Marasco, 6, of Lake Villa and his mom, Renee, watch a cow get milked during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday.
Janet Burns of Round Lake Beach kisses her daughter's Nigerian Dwarf Goat "Tarragon" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday.
Al Scales of Gurnee waits to pull another load of passengers behind the Lake County Farm heritage Association's 1945 International Harvester Farmall Model A tractor during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday.
