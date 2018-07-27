 
DuPage County

County fair helps celebrate DuPage's agricultural roots

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 7/27/2018 3:53 PM
      Joshua Grose, 5, of Elmhurst rides a small tractor in the Ag-Venturland area of the DuPage County Fair. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Gage Bormann, 7, of West Chicago gets a look at chicks hatching in the Ag-Ventureland area of the DuPage County Fair on Friday in Wheaton. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      A newly hatched chick enters the world. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Emily Thompson, 17, of St. Charles washes her Hereford steer before showing him at the DuPage County Fair. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Niamh Reilly, 5, of Wheaton shows off her cotton candy at the DuPage County Fair. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Visitors ride the Freak Out in Wheaton. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      The Singing Cowboys: Boots & Britches -- 1923 Dream Camper Show & Exhibit at the county fair. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

DuPage's agricultural roots are on full display this weekend, perhaps no more so than in the Ag-Ventureland section of the fairgrounds along Manchester Road in Wheaton.

It's a place where kids can see baby chicks being hatched or drive miniature tractors. And they don't have to journey far to see cows and other animals on display or perhaps check out music from The Singing Cowboys.

Debbie Ingram of Warrenville was in charge of the chick hatching exhibit on Friday.

"I think it's very educational and entertaining," she said, as another chick slowly pecked its way out oi its shell.

Some of the chicks were her own, she said, but they all came from owners in Warrenville.

The display also features day-old chicks and some that are even older.

Ingram said it takes the eggs 21 days to hatch and it's a great way to show youngsters the beginning of life.

Meanwhile, Emily Thompson, 17, of St. Charles, was washing her Hereford steer in preparation for a trip to the show ring.

Thompson said she plans to study animal science and raising farm animals "made me who I am today."

The fair continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit dupagecountyfair.org for details.

