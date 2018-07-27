County fair helps celebrate DuPage's agricultural roots

hello

DuPage's agricultural roots are on full display this weekend, perhaps no more so than in the Ag-Ventureland section of the fairgrounds along Manchester Road in Wheaton.

It's a place where kids can see baby chicks being hatched or drive miniature tractors. And they don't have to journey far to see cows and other animals on display or perhaps check out music from The Singing Cowboys.

Debbie Ingram of Warrenville was in charge of the chick hatching exhibit on Friday.

"I think it's very educational and entertaining," she said, as another chick slowly pecked its way out oi its shell.

Some of the chicks were her own, she said, but they all came from owners in Warrenville.

The display also features day-old chicks and some that are even older.

Ingram said it takes the eggs 21 days to hatch and it's a great way to show youngsters the beginning of life.

Meanwhile, Emily Thompson, 17, of St. Charles, was washing her Hereford steer in preparation for a trip to the show ring.

Thompson said she plans to study animal science and raising farm animals "made me who I am today."

The fair continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit dupagecountyfair.org for details.