One killed in officer-involved shooting in Lakemoor

hello

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA view from a drone of the scene of the police involved shooting in Lakemoor.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe Lake County police at the scene of a police involved shooting in Lakemoor near the intersection of Sullivan Lake Rd. and Four Seasons Rd.

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting along a rural gravel driveway in suburban Lakemoor, officials said.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the shooting was at about 5 a.m. near Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road.

A female officer on patrol saw a vehicle parked in an unusual manner on a driveway where vehicles do no generally park, Covelli said. The officer approached the vehicle to investigate and made contact with the male driver of the parked vehicle.

After the officer approached, the driver pulled out a handgun, Covelli said. The officer and the driver struggled over the firearm seconds before the female officer's backup officer arrived and approached.

The driver produced a second handgun, Covelli said. This prompted one of the two officers at the scene to fire at the driver of the vehicle.

Covelli could not comment on which officer fired their gun during the struggle. He added it appears the offender had at least two handguns in his possession.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, Covelli said. The two officers have been taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Four Seasons Boulevard is shut down between Sullivan Lake Road to the nearby residential area while the investigation continues, Covelli said.