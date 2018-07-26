Man killed by police in Lakemoor was wanted for slaying in Pennsylvania

A man wanted for robbing and killing an 88-year-old man in Pennsylvania was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday in Lakemoor, authorities said.

Kenneth Martell, 36, was asleep in his vehicle on a desolate gravel road on the west side of Four Seasons Boulevard near West Sullivan Lake Road about 5 a.m. when a Lakemoor police officer saw his SUV parked backward and in an unusual manner and decided to check it out, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

The officer approached the vehicle to investigate and made contact with Martell. As she was speaking with Martell, he pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued, Covelli said.

During the struggle a second officer from Lakemoor arrived and saw Martell pull out a second handgun, Covelli said.

This prompted one of the officers to fire at Martell, who died on the scene, Covelli said.

Covelli said he could not comment on which officer fired at Martell.

The officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released Thursday afternoon. Neither was hurt, Covelli said.

Preliminary autopsy results from the Lake County coroner's office indicated Martell died from injuries sustained by a gunshot wound to the face.

Pennsylvania police had been seeking Martell in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a robbery and dumped into a pond, according to a published report.

The Meadville Tribune reports the body of 88-year-old Theodore Garver of Beaver Township was recovered about 11 a.m. Tuesday from a pond in northwestern Crawford County.

State police issued a warrant for Martell on charges of first-degree homicide and terroristic threats.