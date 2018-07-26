Chevys Fresh Mex in Schaumburg closes after 23 years

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg abruptly closed this week after 23 years in operation.

A sign on the door Thursday read, "We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience."

A large U-Haul truck was the only vehicle in the parking lot at 1180 Plaza Drive, though no representatives of the restaurant were on site.

The closing was a surprise to Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank, who said it was never mentioned during his conversation with the owner last week.

The area around the longtime fixture near the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads has seen an explosion of new restaurants recently, with Mexican eateries among them, Frank added.

Chuy's Tex-Mex opened last October in the new Woodfield Gatherings outlot development just east of Chevys. Other restaurants already there or on their way are Naf Naf Grill, MOD Pizza, Honeygrow, Kura Sushi and B. Good -- all on land that until recently was nothing but the outskirts of the Woodfield Mall parking lot.

Inside the mall, Chipotle Mexican Grill is among the tenants of a new dining pavilion that opened in May. The pavilion also includes Blaze Pizza, Maoz Falafel & Grill, Nic's Organic Fast Food, Charleys Philly Steaks, Suki Hana and Wok a Holic.

Even before the dining pavilion opened, Woodfield had about 30 restaurants scattered throughout the mall.

The sign on Chevys' door Thursday encouraged patrons to search out other locations of the chain at chevys.com. The "locations" tab on the website was displaying an error message Thursday.

A representative at Chevys' headquarters in California did not return a message seeking comment.