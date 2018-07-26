America in Bloom judges visiting West Chicago

Earlier this year, West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda worked side-by-side with community volunteers supporting the city's America in Bloom efforts. This week, two judges are visiting the city. Courtesy of West Chicago

If you think it's stressful hosting company at your house, imagine what the members of West Chicago's America in Bloom committee are going through.

For months, the volunteers have been promoting a beautification effort to prepare the city for the national America in Bloom competition. Residents, businesses and organizations joined in by planting downtown flower beds, creating garden landscapes and displaying public art.

Now, two America in Bloom judges are in West Chicago to tour the community. They will help decide whether the town is certified as one of the country's prettiest cities.

City officials say the America in Bloom committee is "ready to wow" the judges with a whirlwind tour of West Chicago that began Thursday and ends Friday.

The judges are being taken to more than 20 locations, including city hall, Gallery 200, Reed-Keppler Park, Kline Creek Farm, Glen Oak Cemetery, DuPage Airport and resident gardens throughout the community.

Linda Cromer and Rod Barnes of America in Bloom will judge West Chicago for its urban forestry, flower displays, landscaped areas, community vitality, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage and overall impression.

A welcome reception sponsored by St. Andrew's Golf Course was held Wednesday night to introduce the judges to West Chicago's America in Bloom committee and elected officials who hoped to share the collaborative beautification projects that have been accomplished, are in process and are planned for the future.

Whether West Chicago did enough to beat the other towns in its population category won't be known until winners are announced later this year.