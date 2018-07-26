Abuse charges against Schaumburg gymnastics coach dismissed

Authorities in Georgia have dropped sex abuse charges against a former Schaumburg gymnastics coach accused of molesting two young special-needs athletes three years ago.

Court documents filed last month by Cobb County, Georgia, prosecutors formally dismissed the six felony charges brought against Patricia Hermann, 50, after the allegations surfaced in May 2015.

"While probable cause existed at the time of the arrest, in recent interviews witnesses to circumstances surrounding the incident are providing inconsistent and contradictory accounts, preventing the state from being able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," Assistant District Attorney Hannah Palmquist wrote in the order to dismiss charges.

Hermann pleaded not guilty in December 2016, about two months after a grand jury indicted her on charges of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The charges stemmed from accusations Hermann abused two developmentally disabled athletes while attending a competition north of Atlanta in late April and early May 2015.

Hermann attorney Preston Haliburton could not be reached for comment Thursday.