Police: Driver going 107 mph before crash that killed Mount Prospect teen

 
Chacour Koop
 
 
Updated 7/25/2018 11:36 AM
  Adam Grunin

    Adam Grunin

  • Alyssa Lendino, 16, was killed when her family's vehicle was struck by a driver traveling 107 mph in Wheeling, police say.

    Alyssa Lendino, 16, was killed when her family's vehicle was struck by a driver traveling 107 mph in Wheeling, police say. Courtesy of Savannah Gazda

This story has been edited to correct a misspelling of Adam Grunin's name from an incorrect version previously provided by police.

A Wheeling driver who rear-ended a Mount Prospect family's car Saturday while fleeing from an earlier crash, killing a 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino, has been charged with reckless homicide, police say.

Adam Grunin, 30, had reached a speed of 107 mph in his Hyundai Sonata when he smashed into the back of the Lendino family's Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said Wednesday morning. The impact forced the Lendino's vehicle into the intersection, where it struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, police said.

Alyssa, a John Hersey High School student entering her junior year, was killed and seven others were taken to the hospital.

Police say that Grunin was fleeing the scene of a minor crash at 499 S. Milwaukee Ave. when he crashed into the Lendino's vehicle.

Grunin, of the 500 block of Manda Lane, was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital. He is scheduled to appear in Cook County court in Rolling Meadows at 1:30 p.m. today.

