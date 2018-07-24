 
News

Woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder festival in serious but stable condition

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 7/24/2018 12:43 PM
hello

A Woodstock woman struck by lightning last week at the Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, officials said Tuesday.

Britney Prehn, 22, is in intensive care in the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to a statement released by the hospital Tuesday.

Prehn and her family are not doing media interviews, but hospital officials said she is grateful for the prayers and support she's received since the lightning strike left her unconscious at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

Kenosha County Sheriff's officials said Prehn was on her cellphone when she was hit by the lightning strike. Witnesses reported that one boot exploded off Prehn's foot and the other was burned.

Prehn initially was taken to Centegra Hospital-McHenry, then flown to Loyola University Medical Center, authorities said.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said thunderstorms were in the Twin Lakes area from 12:15 a.m. to just after 1 a.m. Friday. The storms were characterized as being typical.

Related Coverage
Related Article
Woodstock woman in critical condition after being struck by lightning at Country Thunder
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 