Woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder festival in serious but stable condition

A Woodstock woman struck by lightning last week at the Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, officials said Tuesday.

Britney Prehn, 22, is in intensive care in the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to a statement released by the hospital Tuesday.

Prehn and her family are not doing media interviews, but hospital officials said she is grateful for the prayers and support she's received since the lightning strike left her unconscious at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

Kenosha County Sheriff's officials said Prehn was on her cellphone when she was hit by the lightning strike. Witnesses reported that one boot exploded off Prehn's foot and the other was burned.

Prehn initially was taken to Centegra Hospital-McHenry, then flown to Loyola University Medical Center, authorities said.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said thunderstorms were in the Twin Lakes area from 12:15 a.m. to just after 1 a.m. Friday. The storms were characterized as being typical.