Cubs' Schwarber makes surprise visit to suburban Down syndrome center

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber signs autographs for fans during his surprise visit Tuesday to the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's campus in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber flexes his power-hitting muscles with fans Tuesday during his visit with participants at the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's campus in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber gets a photo with fan Cristina of Arlington Heights during his surprise visit Tuesday to the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's campus in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber paid a surprise visit to some fortunate fans Tuesday at the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's campus in Park Ridge.

The outfielder and Home Run Derby runner up was greeted with hugs, smiles, handshakes and fist bumps by center participants, many sporting Cubs gear, when he arrived. Participants had a chance to chat one on one and take photos with Schwarber, who also signed souvenirs. Also paying a visit was Cubs mascot Clark the Cub.

Advocate Health Care and the Cubs have a long-standing partnership and both have a commitment to promote health and wellness in a fun and meaningful way.

The Adult Down Syndrome Center celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. It started as a twice-a-month clinic and has grown into a five-day-a-week primary care practice with more than 7,500 patient visits annually, the first and busiest of its kind in the country.