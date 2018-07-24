Cary boy who nearly drowned was never struck by boat

A 6-year-old Cary boy originally believed to have been struck by a boat while swimming in the Fox River July 15 actually was the victim of a near drowning and had no contact with the boat, an investigation has revealed.

The boy was swimming off a beach at Picnic Grove Park in Fox River Grove when he dove underwater. Deputies spoke with witnesses who said the boy was found floating next to an 18-foot Bayliner. Authorities originally thought a 19-year-old Algonquin man driving the boat to a nearby dock unknowingly had run over the boy because he couldn't see him in the murky water.

The weeklong investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit concluded the evidence shows the boat did not strike the swimmer.

The boy was pulled from the water unconscious and was resuscitated by bystanders who administered lifesaving measures. He was flown by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and has since been released. He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The sheriff's office did not issue a citation to the boater as witnesses told investigators he was driving to the dock slowly and cautiously, officials said.