Spotlight: 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' opens at Paramount, 'Cinderella' graces stage at Drury Lane

Meena Sood, left, and Charlie Long alternate in the role of Charlie Bucket in Paramount Theatre's professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Courtesy of Amy Nelson

Fact and fiction

TimeLine Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of "Lifespan of a Fact," a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell about an intern at a prestigious New York magazine assigned to fact check an essay about a famous writer who turns out to have made up many details. Ensemble member Mechelle Moe directs the play, which is based on a book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal.

Previews at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 7; 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 8. $35-$67. (773) 281-8463, ext. 6, or timelinetheatre.com.

Fact-checker Jim Fingal (Alex Benito Rodriguez), left, editor Emily Penrose (Juliet Hart) and writer John D'Agata (PJ Powers) become locked in a battle between truth and fact in TimeLine Theatre Company's Chicago premiere of the comedy "The Lifespan of a Fact." - Courtesy of Peyton Robinson

In the 12th century, King Henry II (John Hoogenakker) and his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine (Rebecca Spence), reunite with three embittered sons for a Christmas celebration in James Goldman's deliciously dysfunctional family dramedy "The Lion in Winter." Ron OJ Parson directs Court Theatre's revival.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and Nov. 8-10, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at 5535 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago. The show opens Nov. 11. $40-$88. (773) 753-4472 or courttheatre.org.

Court Theatre revives James Goldman's dysfunctional family drama "The Lion in Winter." - Courtesy of Daniel Minter

In the year 0, three scholars endure kings, a perilous desert, bandits and each other on a journey to see God's newly born son in "Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story," a new comedy by Factory Theater ensemble member Chase Wheaton-Werle. Becca Holloway directs the Factory premiere.

Previews at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. The show opens Nov. 10. $25. thefactorytheater.com.

Lissa deGuzman plays the titular fairy tale heroine in Drury Lane Theatre's production of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Director/choreographer Amber Mak returns to Drury Lane Theatre to direct the family favorite "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella." Lissa deGuzman plays the titular Ella and Jeffrey Kringer plays Topher, the charming prince besotted with her.

Previews at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 15; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9; 7 p.m. Nov. 10; 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 11; and 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The show opens Nov. 16. $85.75-$96.25. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com.

The candy man cometh

Candy entrepreneur Willy Wonka guides Charlie Bucket and four other youngsters on a magical tour of his fantastical factory in the musical "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," adapted from Roald Dahl's 1964 novel and the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder that features the tunes "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket" and "The Oompa Loompa Song." Stephen Schellhardt plays Willy Wonka and Charlie Long and Meena Sood alternate as Charlie in Paramount Theatre's regional premiere.

Previews at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8-9 and 15-16; 8 p.m. Nov. 10; 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 11; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The show opens Nov. 17. $28-$79. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

In other news

Aspiring theater artists Margaret Higgins of Barrington and Nathan Frewen of Downers Grove are among four college students awarded $1,000 scholarships courtesy of the Bernie G. Yvon Memorial Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. The award was established in honor of the late Yvon, a beloved, Chicago-area song-and-dance-man who performed regularly at Marriott, Drury Lane and other local theaters, as well as on Broadway and in the national tour of "Ragtime."