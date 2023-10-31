Dining Out: National Sandwich Day, free Domino's pizza and more

Friday is National Sandwich Day and Fry the Coop is introducing a $5 Spicy Butter Waffle Sandwich for one day only. Courtesy of Fry the Coop

This week we've got two decidedly different ways to celebrate National Sandwich Day, a chance at free pizza, coffee and more.

Celebrate the sandwich

You've got to love National (fill in the blank) Day when it comes to food, because it always means free or discounted stuff. Friday is National Sandwich Day, and Fry the Coop is proving that you don't need traditional bread to make a tasty sandwich. The Nashville Hot Chicken chain is offering a one-day-only Spicy Butter Waffle Sandwich for $5. You had me at waffles for buns, but you kept me at spicy butter and maple syrup. Fry the Coop has numerous Chicagoland locations including Elmhurst, Darien, Oak Lawn and Prospect Heights. Available for in-store ordering only, limit four per person (which seems more than fair).

Jimmy John's is dropping their Jimmy John's x Starter limited-edition jacket on Friday. Proceeds from sales of the $150 jacket go to the Jimmy John's Foundation and will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America. - Courtesy of Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's is taking a whole different tack to celebrate the sandwich by dropping their new Jimmy John's x Starter limited-edition jacket on Friday. Yep, you can rep JJ's sammies in their nod to '90s fashion with their first streetwear collab. All proceeds from the sale of the $150 jacket will go to the Jimmy John's Foundation and will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Also, rewards members can enjoy a buck off all mobile orders Friday if that's more your speed.

Big Bowl is bringing back their stir-fry bar after a two-year break. - Courtesy of Big Bowl

Those who just can't stand ceding all control over their dinner while dining out will be happy to find out that the Stir Fry Bar is back at Big Bowl in Schaumburg and Lincolnshire. After more than two years on hiatus, visitors can once again sidle up to the staple of the Big Bowl dining experience and pile their fresh veggies high, choose a protein, sauce, and rice or noodles and then let the chefs do the rest. Welcome back, old friend.

Domino's Pizza is giving away $1 million worth of pizza to people who are making student-loan payments. - Courtesy of Domino's

No food exemplifies the college experience more than pizza. Almost as much as student loans exemplify post-college life. With loan repayments resuming for millions of Americans, Domino's stores nationwide have started giving away $1 million dollars worth of free pizza to anyone with student-loan payments. There's a limit each day and like most college students, they're running through their pizza money pretty fast, so head to dominos.com/student-loans and fill out an application for a free medium two-topping pizza. Don't worry, it looks easier than the FAFSA forms.

Good coffee, good cause

Stop by for a free cup of coffee from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, as Magnolia Cafe & Bakery at Lambs Farm in Libertyville holds a launch party for their new Lambs Farm whole bean medium dark roast coffee blend, created in partnership with Swiss Mountain Coffee. Lambs Farm is a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives. There also will be a specialty seasonal drink, coffee bags, mugs, coffee ice cream and more available for purchase.

• Send dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.