Good News Sunday: St. Charles baker's hobby lands her on Food Network's 'Halloween Cookie Challenge'

Liz Suwanski isn't bothered that people are often reluctant to eat her cookies.

They have a good reason. It's not that they taste bad. It's that they look like yummy little pieces of art. They look so good, in fact, that she'll soon appear on an episode of the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge."

The St. Charles hobbyist baker, or cookier as she says they're called, will appear on the final episode of the season on Monday, Oct. 30.

"It was super exciting. It was super stressful. It was the most fun thing I've ever done," she said.

Suwanski took up the hobby in 2014 after getting some elaborate cookies as a baby shower gift. Within the last three years, she's been making more intricate cookies.

"Sometimes they're 3D, sometimes they have moving parts," she said. "I just like each cookie to be a unique experience so you're never going to see another one like it."

Suwanski's Instagram account, the_pumpkinmooncookies, where she describes herself as a "baker of the (un)necessarily overcomplicated," drew the eyes of producers for the company that makes Halloween and Christmas cookie shows for the Food Network.

While she never dreamed her hobby would land her on TV, she hopes it's not the last time.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Palatine High School Assistant Principal Alex Miramontes is a 2011 alumnus of the high school.

Even the best teachers leave the classroom at some point, often through retirement or promotion.

But for Alex Miramontes, leaving behind his classroom at Palatine High School has meant a chance to apply his extraordinary rapport with students more broadly.

The 2011 Palatine High grad returned to his alma mater as a special education instructor in 2021, after previously working at two other school districts. This year, he became an assistant principal, heading one of the school's four student support teams.

In this role, he connects with students who are struggling in a variety of ways. Only a month into the school year, he believes he's already experienced the gamut of what the job will entail.

"I'm 30 years old and can still relate (to students)," Miramontes said.

Special Education Chair Dan Gavin agrees.

"I think he's a tremendous asset to the school and the community," Gavin said. "I'm glad he came home."

Tickets are on sale for Illumination, a holiday light experience at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is bringing back "Illumination," a holiday favorite, with new displays and an '80s-themed electric show.

Now in its 11th year, "Illumination" has become a holiday favorite, drawing sellout crowds of more than 6,000 people on peak days and bringing more than 220,000 guests to the arboretum in Lisle during the holiday season.

"People come back year after year," said Tari Marshall, director of public relations and social media for Morton Arboretum in Lisle. "This is one of the unique light displays in the nation. There is nothing else like 'Illumination' because it was created uniquely for the arboretum."

Four popular exhibits -- Festival of Lanterns, Ornament Hill, Symphony Woods, and Golden Glade -- return with enhanced experiences.

"Some of the returning features are going to be turned into immersive displays," Marshall said. "So, you'll have lights on both sides."

The event starts Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 6.

