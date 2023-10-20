'An incredible mentor': Geneva lawyer returns to coach St. Charles East's mock trial team

Geneva attorney Pat Crimmins, who coached the St. Charles North High School mock trial team to three state championships, is returning to St. Charles East High School to coach its mock trial team. Courtesy Dave Heun

Saying "the best journey is the one that leads you home," Patrick Crimmins walked into St. Charles East High School this week to begin mentoring students in the school's mock trial program.

Crimmins, a Geneva attorney with the Abear Law Offices firm in Wheaton, has plenty of experience at helping mold young people who have possible aspirations for a law career.

He made the difficult decision to return to St. Charles East after 22 years of working with the St. Charles North mock trial program, a stint that produced state championship teams in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

"I am so excited about going back to East," said Crimmins, a 1979 graduate of St. Charles High, well before an East and North existed. But he also logged 12 years of coaching East's mock trial teams before going to St. Charles North in 2002 to start a program there.

Former St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina, center background, and Pat Crimmins on far right with the 2018 St. Charles North High School championship mock trial team. Crimmins is returning to St. Charles East High School to coach its mock trial team. - Courtesy of Pat Crimmons

"(Instructor) Ray Rogina coached the 1989 mock trial team to a state title at East, and he asked me if I could help after that," Crimmins said. "That started my years of mentoring at East."

Years later, as St. Charles mayor, Rogina designated special recognition from the city for the St. Charles North mock trial teams with a street sign highlighting the school's three state titles.

The opportunity for Crimmins to return to East came about recently when one of his friends, Bill Stepien, took over the school's mock trial program.

"Bill taught at St. Charles North for 10 years before he went to East," Crimmins noted. "I always wanted to work with him."

In returning to East last Tuesday, Crimmins came back at the right time for the mock trial season.

"We have 23 students in the program, which is really good," he said. "When I helped start the St. Charles North program that first year, we had six kids and it was hard to get started."

Crimmins and other coaches help the students navigate a case presented this month through the Illinois State Bar Association. It's a case the teams will argue through regional competitions before doing the same at the state tournament in March at the University of Illinois.

If the team secures the state title, it moves onto national competition. St. Charles North established a program-best 10th place in the nation in 2014.

"I work with the students, but they have to come up with the case strategy, which witnesses to call, what theme to establish and what exhibits to use and why," Crimmins explained.

"I cannot write their questions or craft their opening arguments. I sign a waiver that says I can't do that."

In that regard, Crimmins can only guide the students through general concepts. "I can give them a choice to consider, or maybe say, 'Have you thought about doing it this way?' rather than telling them what to do."

Crimmins "deconstructs the problem" and the students have to contemplate how to meet the burden of proof when addressing a jury.

The St. Charles North High School trophy case displays mock trial trophies earned and team photos. - Courtesy of Pat Crimmons

St. Charles North students have not forgotten the advice and help from Crimmins and instructors Janelle Vandesampel and Robin Roberts.

Roberts, an English teacher at North, was an assistant to Crimmins from 2005 to 2020. She had plenty of time to build an appreciation for Crimmins and his volunteer work "to develop young adults' speaking, interpersonal communication skills, problem solving, critical thinking, and their approach to law in criminal and civil cases."

"He would work tirelessly with our lawyers and witnesses to ensure success in and outside of the courtrooms and competitions," said Roberts, whose three children -- Tony Maganini (Class of 2014), Micky Maganini (Class of 2016), and Elena Maganini (Class of 2020) -- were all mock trial state champions.

"Mr. Crimmins did so much to help me and other mock trial students interested in pursuing a law career to learn more about the world of law, going above and beyond his duties as a coach," Micky Maganini said.

Adam Nguyen was a St. Charles North mock trial competitor from 2015 to 2018. He called Crimmins the mastermind of "a well-oiled machine."

The mock trial program taught students to think critically, make arguments, and work as a team, said Nguyen, who pursued a law career through Northwestern Law. "Mr. Crimmins continues to be an incredible mentor figure in my professional and personal life."

Blake Yang, a 2017 St. Charles North graduate who spent four years in the mock trial program, said Crimmins would often "play the Devil's Advocate" during case studies.

"He would throw something out there for us to think about," said Yang, who works is sales in Houston, Texas. "He never gave the answers but wanted us to critically think."

Yang said the team would never get a full grip on the state-issued case because, like a regular trial, the state bar kept sending updates or changes prior to the state tournament that would "keep everyone on their toes."

"I give a lot of praise to Mr. Crimmins for the advice he gave that helps me in my current job," Yang said. "He always said to be cool, calm and collected and be the smartest person in the room."

Crimmins is determined to help the Saints' mock trial team win a state title again. To do that, he would like students to attend practice sessions and seminars at training sites on the East Coast.

He is seeking donations to fund such trips. Those interested in helping can send donation checks made out to St. Charles East High School, with "mock trial teams" on the memo line in c/o Pat Crimmins, 825 W. State St., Suite 210, Geneva, IL, 60134.

Some praise for bagels

The company website says it is bringing New York style bagels to the Tri-Cities -- and currently doing so through online orders.

A couple of my foodie readers confirmed that when Bad Guy Bagels opens on the east side of Geneva in the retail strip near Kirk Road, those who enjoy a great bagel would be quite pleased.

One sent a note giving Panera and Einstein Bagels some props for making good bagels all these years but pointed to Bad Guy Bagels as making a product that also will impress.

It appears it may take another week or so for the storefront to open, but online orders are taken at badguybagels.com, with delivery in St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia.

Church celebrates its 75th

St. Charles Episcopal Church has been serving the community for 75 years -- and it wants area residents to join in a celebration hosted through the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, with St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek will commemorate the renovation of the parish hall. A chamber after-hours event will follow until 6:30 p.m. with live music, beverages and appetizers.

This column has helped the church promote various functions, not the least of which has been the free monthly homemade spaghetti dinners it started 14 years ago.

Church members also have been quick to volunteer at Hesed House homeless shelter for more than 35 years, and actively support Lazarus House in St. Charles, Trinity Episcopal Church in Aurora, Salvation Army and other community needs.

St. Charles Episcopal Church is located at 994 N. 5th Ave. in St. Charles.

Culver's does it for Cal's

Anytime you spot one of your favorite restaurants offering a portion of its proceeds to a charity or service organization you care about on a certain day, that means it's a good day to dine there.

It may not seem like a big gesture, but it adds up. And when a restaurant owner orchestrates a widespread donation day throughout many of a chain's restaurants, the donations can add up quickly.

Jim DiVerde, owner of the Culver's restaurant at 111 S. Randall Road in St. Charles, watched his efforts pay off when getting 61 Chicagoland Culver's sites to each donate 10% of all sales in a Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser.

In addition to the money taken in Sept. 27 going to the Cal's Angels organization, of which DiVerde is a significant supporter, each restaurant also staged a raffle in which those who donated extra to Cal's had a chance to win free Culver's food for a year. "We haven't announced the amount raised yet, but it is just over $100,000," DiVerde predicted last week. "That is almost double what we raised last year."

Rick Silva, CEO of Culver's, and other company leaders were scheduled this week to turn over the check to Cal's Angels, a St. Charles-based pediatric cancer foundation, during a presentation at the St. Charles west side Culver's.

These crafts are back

An event that took a three-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic is ready to return for those who enjoy craft shows during the holiday season.

The Geneva Women's Club holiday arts and crafts market is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Geneva High School. Cost is $5 for adults, while children attend free.

This year's event marks the 48th time the club has hosted its holiday craft show.

dheun@sbcglobal.net