Dining Out: Crawl-O-Ween, Fall-O-Ween, and other fall-iday happenings in the suburbs

Lots of Halloween happenings and fall flavors around the suburbs.

Trick or drink

Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park entertainment district hosts its annual "Crawl-O-Ween" bar crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Costumed revelers are invited to enjoy a variety of spooky food and drink specials at seven participating bars, including Adobe Gila's, Bub City, KINGS Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern, Pete's Tiki Tiki, Saltwater Coastal Grill and Sugar Factory. Visit all seven bars during the crawl and you'll be entered to win a mystery Rosemont prize. Tickets are available for $10 at ParkwayBankPark.com and include admission to the bar crawl, access to drink specials and two ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club. Tickets will be sold on-site at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, during the bar crawl for $15.

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook is adding a spooky spin on their British tea service with a Hocus Pocus High Tea on Friday, Oct. 27, featuring candy-themed cocktails such as the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Martini, made with Reese's-infused vodka. - Courtesy of The Drake Oak Brook

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, is adding a spooky spin on their renowned British tea service with Hocus Pocus High Tea from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Sweet and savory treats will be paired with candy-inspired cocktails, like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup martini and Whiskey Coke & Gummies. The 21-and-older evening is $95 and reservations can be made at Open Table.

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles is hosting "No Place Like Home," a Wizard of Oz-themed costume party gala, on Monday, Oct. 30. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit Lazarus House. - Courtesy of Matt Reeves

The Graceful Ordinary is hosting "No Place Like Home," a Wizard of Oz-themed costume party gala, on Monday, Oct. 30, at the restaurant, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. The dining room will be transformed into the iconic Emerald City for a cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres starting at 5 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner at 6 p.m. Guests are strongly encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from Oz (as in The Wizard of ... not the HBO prison show). Tickets to the 21-and-older event start at $100 and are available on Resy. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lazarus House in support of their mission to provide resources and shelter to the unhoused community in Kane County.

Lazy Dog Restaurant is offering a four-course Fall-O-Ween dinner for two featuring seasonal beer and themed food pairings Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 23-25. - Courtesy of Lazy Dog

Lazy Dog Restaurant, with locations in Naperville, Oak Brook and Vernon Hills, is offering a four-course Fall-O-Ween dinner for two featuring seasonal beer and themed food pairings Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 23-25. Enjoy Lightning Jack Light Lager with a Devil's Egg, followed by Melvin American IPA with Graveyard Queso Dip or Trick-or-Treat Wings. Entree choices include pretzel-crusted chicken schnitzel, shrimp yakisoba noodle bowl, Cuban sandwich or ghost pepper spicy chicken sandwich paired with a White Ale. Stout and a dessert to share wrap up the night. It's $85 for two, plus tax, fees and gratuity. Make reservations at ldbeerclub.com/pages/fall-o-ween-beer-dinner-1.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee and Magnolia Bakery are combining two of their fall favorites, Stan's apple cider doughnuts and Magnolia's apple crisp pudding, for new, limited-time treats: Apple Cider Pudding Le Stan. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Stan's Donuts & Coffee and Magnolia Bakery are combining two of their fall favorites, Stan's apple cider doughnuts and Magnolia's apple crisp pudding, for new, limited-time treats. Stan's Apple Cider Pudding Le Stan is their traditional Le Stan croissant doughnut infused with Magnolia's apple cider pudding-inspired pastry cream and tossed in a cinnamon sugar coating with a pastry cream drizzle. At Magnolia's downtown loop location, they'll be offering their pudding layered with Stan's apple cider doughnuts. Both products are available through the end of the month at Stan's, with locations in Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Chicago.

Cocktails and a good cause

Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives, is hosting Happy Hour with Lambs Farm from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at North Shore Distillery, 13990 Rockland Road, Green Oaks. The event includes a guided distillery tour with samples, a cocktail demonstration and appetizers from Magnolia Cafe & Bakery. Tickets are $75 and available at their website.

En garde

Windy City Dueling Pianos is bringing its act to Spartan Ale House, 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Come see two pianists battle it out on stage, playing your favorite songs from all genres and having some laughs along the way. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Calamari is back on the menu after a hiatus at Cooper's Hawk. The winery and restaurant is opening their 56th location in Bloomingdale on Monday, Oct. 23. - Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant will open their 56th location on Monday, Oct. 23, at 200 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale. The new, 400-plus-seat restaurant features a modern rustic decor and wine country vibe, including a barrel stave ceiling in the tasting room and wine-focused retail area. Cooper's Hawk features a scratch kitchen that uses seasonal ingredients to make more than 110 dishes that can be paired with wine by the associated "bin number." The opening coincides with the reintroduction of a pair of fan favorite menu items: calamari and Banoffee pie.

• Send dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.