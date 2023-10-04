Sound check: The latest from Sin.; Black Keys, Young the Giant on Q101's Twisted XMAS lineup

Palatine and Chicago rock band Sin. drops its new EP "Wax Figures With Thoughts of Violence" this weekend with a release show at Subterranean Saturday, Oct. 7. Courtesy of Carla Vazquez

Sin. in the wings

Riding the buzz coming off the two recently released singles ".308 Hate" and "Momfriend," rock foursome Sin. is dropping its new album "Wax Figures With Thoughts of Violence" this weekend with a release show at Subterranean. The eight-song album is a collection rich with fiery rock grooves punctuated by throwback psych-rock harmonies, an indie exploration of man's darker facets.

"It's about the anguish that kind of drives people to their worst, or drives men specifically to their worst," said Chicagoan Ethan Oliver, the primary songwriter on the album. "Sort of the most feral impulses of men when they're backed into a corner and perhaps don't feel like they can express their emotions because of certain societal pressures."

Sin. -- born in summer 2022 by Oliver along with drummer Caleb Nelson and Palatine musicians Brian Chindblom on guitar and Joe McTague on bass -- releases the intense and fun new album on streaming services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, (or presave it here) and later that day headlines the Kickstand Productions show along with DAYLONGSIGH, Ryan Borens & the Forever Band and Shotgun Funeral.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. subt.net.

Deerfield native Alexander 23 joins Reneé Rapp's "Snow Hard Feelings Tour" at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom Wednesday, Oct. 11. - Associated Press

Deerfield native Alexander 23 has been building steam the last few years, growing his "Dear Diary"-style of bedroom pop into nationally celebrated hits along with writing and producing credits for artists the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Jeremy Zucker. The Grammy-nominated Alexander returns to the Chicago area as part of Reneé Rapp's "Snow Hard Feelings Tour," stopping at the Aragon Ballroom next week.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $70-$110. concerts.livenation.com.

The Gaslight Anthem will play the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Friday, Dec. 8, the final night of Q101's Twisted XMAS concert series. - Associated Press

Halloween might be a few weeks away, but this week Cumulus Media and Chicago's Q101 announced this December's Twisted XMAS concert series. The holiday lineup -- set at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago -- includes The Black Keys, Local H and ALEXSUCKS at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5; Lovejoy, White Reaper and Brigitte Calls Me Baby at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6; Bleachers, MisterWives and Sincere Engineer at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7; and Young the Giant, The Gaslight Anthem and little image at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. General admission tickets are on sale now (in presale through 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, with the password BYLINE, and open to the public thereafter) at q101.com.

Show recommendations

Kevin Mileski: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$25. heynonny.com.

Eric Johanson, Matt Keen: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Chicago songwriter Pierce Crask marks the vinyl release of his newest album at Chicago's Montrose Saloon Friday, Oct. 8. -

Pierce Crask "Rising River" vinyl-release show with Stampede String Band, Annalee Koehn & Chuck Cox: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Montrose Saloon, 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago. facebook.com.

Juliana Hatfield celebrate the music of ELO: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25. evanstonspace.com.

Grace Potter, The Cactus Blossoms: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $40-$120. jamusa.com.

Gerald McClendon's Motown Dance Party: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

The Band CAMINO's "Screaming in the Dark Tour" with Bad Suns, THE WLDLFE: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $40. concerts.livenation.com.

Arkells "At Your Service Tour" with Robert DeLong: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $25. metrochicago.com.

Wu-Tang Clan and NAS "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" with De La Soul: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $35.50-$290. unitedcenter.com.

Noah Gunderson, Casey Dubie: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25; $110 VIP. evanstonspace.com.

Taylor Ashton: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

Amy Lavere & Will Sexton with Gerald Dowd: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Derrick Procell: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25; $17.50 for RaueNOW members. events.raue center.org.

• Brian Shamie is the Design Editor at the Daily Herald and a local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck).