Best bets: Dave Chappelle, Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest, 'HYPROV,' Brian Setzer

Chappelle's show

With Wednesday and Friday nights nearly sold out, a Saturday show was added to comedian Dave Chappelle's live tour to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, where he'll be joined by comedian/actor Donnell Rawlings. Tickets start at $105.50. unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 6; and Saturday, Oct. 7

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest returns Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, with rides, music, food and hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns. - Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest in downtown Highwood gets festive with thousands of jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkin-carving stations, trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m. Friday, hayrides, food, games, carnival rides, live music and the Rock N' Roll Through History Skeletons on display. On Sunday, there's a pet costume contest at noon, a kids' costume contest at 1 p.m. and a pumpkin pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. There's free pumpkin carving all day Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3-4, in front of City Hall, 17 Highwood Ave., and the Celebrate Highwood Community Appreciation Night is 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Free. highwoodpumpkinfest.com. 4-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Exhibition openings

• The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., chronicles the evolution of the local retail industry and its brick-and-mortar stores from the late 19th century to the present as part of its new exhibit "Lost Chicagoland Department Stores." Among the artifacts, photographs, video and interactive displays, the show includes holiday animatronic characters from Marshall Field & Co.; a glimpse inside Elmhurst department stores Olswang's, Ruby's and The Elm; and fashion displays from Field's, Sears, Montgomery Ward and Carson Pirie Scott. Free. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. Friday, Oct. 6, through Jan. 28, 2024

• Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, presents "Diasporal Rhythms Perspective," showcasing more than 55 works by Black visual artists from collections belonging to members of the Diasporal Rhythms, a Black art collective dedicated to expanding appreciation for contemporary Black art. Free. navypier.org. Friday, Oct. 6, through Jan. 31, 2024

• Seventeen emerging regional artists are featured as part of "Once: Emerging Artists," a new exhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Illinois artists include Maria Burundarena (multimedia), Teri Carson (print media, fiber, installation), Seonyoung Lee (multimedia installation), James Hosking (photography, collage), Sarah Leuchtner (nultimedia drawing), Rivers Qinnan (multimedia installation) and Dylan Yarbrough (photography). Free. (630) 942-2321 or theccma.org. Saturday, Oct. 7, through Jan. 7, 2024

"The Waltz" by late 19th century French artist Camille Claudel is among nearly 60 sculptures included in the Art Institute of Chicago's exhibition "Camille Claudel." - Courtesy of Musée Yves Brayer

• The Art Institute of Chicago's new exhibition "Camille Claudel" marks the first major solo retrospective of the late 19th- and early 20th-century French artist in 35 years. View 60 sculptures by Claudel, who had a relationship with sculptor Auguste Rodin and spent the last 30 years of her life in a psychiatric facility, at 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $21 and $27. artic.edu. Saturday, Oct. 7, through Feb. 19, 2024

'HYPROV' returns

Actor/improviser Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" and comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak bring their show "HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis" to the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $50, $35 for RaueNOW members. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Guitarist extraordinaire Brian Setzer brings his hits to the Genesee Theatre Saturday, Oct. 7. - Courtesy of Russ Harrington

Three-time Grammy-winning jumper, jiver and wailer Brian Setzer returns to touring for the first time in more than four years to showcase his latest album, "The Devil Always Collects," along with the favorites that helped revive rockabilly and swing for younger generations. The "Rockabilly Riot! Tour" stops at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, with special guest Yates McKendree. $39-$99. geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Halloween happenings

• Brookfield Zoo's Boo! at the Zoo includes pumpkin decorating, treats, pumpkin feeding to the animals at 10:30 a.m., zoo chats, magic shows, Halloween scenes and a virtual reality spooky carnival coaster (fee applies). $20.95-$29.95. (708) 688-8000 or czs.org. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22

Mercury Cruises hosts Howl-O-Ween Canine Cruises this weekend for pet owners and their pooches. - Courtesy of Mercury, Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline

• Celebrate the season with your favorite pooch on a Howl-O-Ween Canine Cruise courtesy of Mercury, Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline. Canine costumes are welcome during the boat tour, which departs from 112 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Each cruise includes pumpkin-flavored dog treats and prizes for best costumes. $44 for adults, $20 for kids and $10 for dogs. (312) 332-1353 or mercurycruises.com/tours. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8

• The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, hosts a Halloween version of its national landmark backstage tour, which showcases the 1889 building designed by famed architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler and the ghosts that supposedly haunt it, including the ghost of a man whose funeral was held on the Auditorium's stage. Tickets start at $15. auditoriumtheatre.org. Noon Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, and 6 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 22

The Lake County Jeep Invasion takes over the Lake County Fairgrounds with lots of muddy fun Sunday, Oct. 8. - Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Gear up the 4WD and take your Jeep off-road as the Lake County Jeep Invasion takes over the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake, complete with a muddy obstacle course, RC racing, food trucks, competitions, bouncy houses, informative/safety sessions, vendors and more. $20 per Jeep; recovery classes are an additional $20 per person. Proceeds benefit Veterans Path to Hope. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

"American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips brings his "Drift Back Tour" to Joes Live in Rosemont Thursday, Oct. 12. - Associated Press

Pop-Americana artist and season 11 "American Idol" champ Phillip Phillips brings his best-selling song "Home" along with hits from his latest album to Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, when his "Drift Back Tour" stops with special guests Abby Holliday and Orland Park native Zach Crean. $25-$28. joesliverosemont.com. 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12

Immersive Monet

"Immersive Monet and the Impressionists," a digital exhibition featuring works by Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Mary Cassat, Edgar Degas and others, recently opened at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Also running at the venue are the digital exhibitions "Immersive Van Gogh" and "Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius." Time-dated tickets start at $17. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/Chicago. Various days and times through Nov. 12