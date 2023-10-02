2022-2023 Equity Joseph Jefferson Award winners

Listed below are the recipients of the 55th Joseph Jefferson Awards recognizing excellence in Chicago-area theater for the 2022-2023 equity season.

Production -- Play (Large)

• "The Cherry Orchard" -- Goodman Theatre

Production -- Play (Mid-size)

• "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

• "Fences" -- American Blues Theater

Production -- Musical (Large) -- The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award

• "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Production -- Musical (Mid-size)

• "London Road" -- Shattered Globe Theatre

Director -- Play (Large) -- The Michael Maggio Award

• Robert Falls -- "The Cherry Orchard" -- Goodman Theatre

Director -- Play (Mid-size)

• Monty Cole -- "Fences" -- American Blues Theater

Director -- Musical (Large)

• Des McAnuff -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Director -- Musical (Mid-size)

• Elizabeth Margolius -- "London Road" -- Shattered Globe Theatre

Ensemble -- Play

• "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Ensemble -- Musical

• "The Gospel at Colonus" -- Court Theatre

• "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Performer In A Principal Role -- Play

• Kamal Angelo Bolden -- "Fences" -- American Blues Theater

• Marvin Quijada -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Performer In A Principal Role -- Musical

• Ali Louis Bourzgui -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

• Erica Stephan -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Performer In A Revue

• Felicia P. Fields -- "Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues" -- Writers Theatre

• Evan Mills -- "Don't Quit Your Daydream" -- The Second City

Solo Performance

• Alexis J. Roston -- "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Performer In A Supporting Role -- Play

• Karen Aldridge -- "Is God Is" -- A Red Orchid Theatre

• Meighan Gerachis -- "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Performer In A Supporting Role -- Musical

• Mary Robin Roth -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

• Elizabeth Stenholt -- "Fun Home" -- Paramount Theatre

• Joy Woods -- "The Notebook" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

New Work -- The Libby Adler Mages Award

• Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson -- "The Notebook" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

• Rebecca Gilman -- "Swing State" -- Goodman Theatre

• Marvin Quijada -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

• Tuckie White -- "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Scenic Design (Large)

• Andrew Boyce -- "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" -- Drury Lane Productions

• Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- "Into the Woods" -- Paramount Theatre

Scenic Design (Mid-size)

• Joe Schermoly -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Costume Design (Large)

• Bill Morey -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Costume Design (Mid-size)

• Robert Kuhn -- "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert " -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Sound Design (Large)

• Gareth Owen -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Sound Design (Mid-size)

• Matthew Chapman -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Lighting Design (Large)

• Amanda Zieve -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design (Mid-size)

• Conchita Avitia -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Choreography

• Lorin Latarro -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Music Direction

• Rick Fox -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Original Music In A Play

• Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliott Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Projection Design

• Peter Nigrini -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre

Artistic Specialization

• Drew Dir -- Puppet Design -- "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" -- Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

• Amanda Herrmann and Yu Shibagaki -- Properties Design -- "Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

• Mike Oleon -- Puppet Design -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista

Short Run Production

• "The Island" -- Court Theatre

Short Run Production -- Performer

• Kelly Anne Clark -- "Being Seen" -- RG Productions

Special Award

• Robert Falls, who retired last year after 35 years as Goodman Theatre's artistic director, received a Special Joseph Jefferson Award in recognition for his work as a director, producer, theater advocate and emissary whose influence extended beyond Chicago and Broadway to international stages.