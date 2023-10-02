2022-2023 Equity Joseph Jefferson Award winners
Listed below are the recipients of the 55th Joseph Jefferson Awards recognizing excellence in Chicago-area theater for the 2022-2023 equity season.
Production -- Play (Large)
• "The Cherry Orchard" -- Goodman Theatre
Production -- Play (Mid-size)
• "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
• "Fences" -- American Blues Theater
Production -- Musical (Large) -- The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award
• "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Production -- Musical (Mid-size)
• "London Road" -- Shattered Globe Theatre
Director -- Play (Large) -- The Michael Maggio Award
• Robert Falls -- "The Cherry Orchard" -- Goodman Theatre
Director -- Play (Mid-size)
• Monty Cole -- "Fences" -- American Blues Theater
Director -- Musical (Large)
• Des McAnuff -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Director -- Musical (Mid-size)
• Elizabeth Margolius -- "London Road" -- Shattered Globe Theatre
Ensemble -- Play
• "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Ensemble -- Musical
• "The Gospel at Colonus" -- Court Theatre
• "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Performer In A Principal Role -- Play
• Kamal Angelo Bolden -- "Fences" -- American Blues Theater
• Marvin Quijada -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Performer In A Principal Role -- Musical
• Ali Louis Bourzgui -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
• Erica Stephan -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Performer In A Revue
• Felicia P. Fields -- "Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues" -- Writers Theatre
• Evan Mills -- "Don't Quit Your Daydream" -- The Second City
Solo Performance
• Alexis J. Roston -- "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Performer In A Supporting Role -- Play
• Karen Aldridge -- "Is God Is" -- A Red Orchid Theatre
• Meighan Gerachis -- "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Performer In A Supporting Role -- Musical
• Mary Robin Roth -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
• Elizabeth Stenholt -- "Fun Home" -- Paramount Theatre
• Joy Woods -- "The Notebook" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
New Work -- The Libby Adler Mages Award
• Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson -- "The Notebook" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
• Rebecca Gilman -- "Swing State" -- Goodman Theatre
• Marvin Quijada -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
• Tuckie White -- "Motherhouse" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Scenic Design (Large)
• Andrew Boyce -- "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" -- Drury Lane Productions
• Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- "Into the Woods" -- Paramount Theatre
Scenic Design (Mid-size)
• Joe Schermoly -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Costume Design (Large)
• Bill Morey -- "Cabaret" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Costume Design (Mid-size)
• Robert Kuhn -- "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert " -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Sound Design (Large)
• Gareth Owen -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Sound Design (Mid-size)
• Matthew Chapman -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Lighting Design (Large)
• Amanda Zieve -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Lighting Design (Mid-size)
• Conchita Avitia -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Choreography
• Lorin Latarro -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Music Direction
• Rick Fox -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Original Music In A Play
• Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliott Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Projection Design
• Peter Nigrini -- "The Who's Tommy" -- Goodman Theatre
Artistic Specialization
• Drew Dir -- Puppet Design -- "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" -- Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
• Amanda Herrmann and Yu Shibagaki -- Properties Design -- "Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
• Mike Oleon -- Puppet Design -- "The Dream King" -- Teatro Vista
Short Run Production
• "The Island" -- Court Theatre
Short Run Production -- Performer
• Kelly Anne Clark -- "Being Seen" -- RG Productions
Special Award
• Robert Falls, who retired last year after 35 years as Goodman Theatre's artistic director, received a Special Joseph Jefferson Award in recognition for his work as a director, producer, theater advocate and emissary whose influence extended beyond Chicago and Broadway to international stages.