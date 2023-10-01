Good News Sunday: Lifelike dinosaur exhibit draws visitors to downtown Wheaton

The dinosaur giants scattered throughout downtown Wheaton might just stop you in your tracks, especially if you weren't expecting to run into a 16-foot-tall apex predator on the way to the French market.

"They're pretty lifelike," said Allison Orr, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association. "Seeing them on for the first time in Wheaton was a little jarring because their actions and their sound are all synced up."

In life-size, animatronic form, a T-Rex periodically whips its tail back and forth -- about five feet each way -- near Wheaton's new downtown pavilion at Main Street and Liberty Drive. A 33-foot-tall amargasaurus makes a friendlier impression at 302 Wheaton, a burger restaurant with a fenced-in patio on Front Street. A herrerasaurus, oviraptor and a triple-horned triceratops have taken over the Wheaton Public Library's west plaza.

Since their arrival via two 65-foot semi trucks, dinosaur fever has been spreading around Wheaton. The "Dinos Downtown Wheaton" exhibit is free. Instead of paying, visitors are encouraged to meet the dinosaurs and patronize restaurants and shops. Orr hopes the exhibit attracts young families, adults for a "dino-date night" or anyone who wants to unearth their inner paleontologist.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Susan Cincinelli raises a glass to her employees during a recent celebration for her 50th anniversary at The Atrium at Oak Crest in Elgin.

Half a century is a long time to work in one place, but Susan Cincinelli says she couldn't imagine it any other way.

Cincinelli recently celebrated her 50th anniversary at The Atrium at Oak Crest Residence in Elgin.

"I've always liked old people, and now that I am one, I like them even more," Cincinelli said.

The soon-to-be 75-year-old executive director of the senior living facility started on Sept. 19, 1973, after responding to a newspaper ad for an assistant nurse. Within six months, she was the facility's first activity director. Within a year, she was the administrator. She became executive director in 1980.

Cincinelli said she's never considered doing anything else, anywhere else.

"My heart's here," she said. "I have every opportunity to do every single thing that fulfills me, so there would be no reason to leave."

In addition to her work at The Atrium at Oak Crest, Susan Cincinelli is an advocate for education against ageism and has worked on the national level with Leading Age, a community of nonprofit aging services providers and other mission-driven organizations.

"This sounds so corny, but I'm going to say it anyway: I don't think there's anything more important than the end of life," she said. "If it's done properly and if a person is accepted and loved, it's the most rewarding thing in the world."

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer Speaker Craig Impelman, left, presents a workshop during the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove's 20th anniversary breakfast. The group was recently recognized as "exemplary" by its national organization.

What started as a character education initiative within Elk Grove-area schools two decades ago has evolved into a communitywide service coalition that was recently awarded "exemplary" status by its national organization.

The recognition of the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove came at the local nonprofit group's 20th anniversary breakfast.

"They have worked so hard to have a positive impact for over 20 years now," said Jason Lamping, director of CHARACTER COUNTS!, the 33-year-old education program now headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. "Your work and efforts are a model that other communities can emulate."

With the motto of "Service Through Volunteerism," the group has organized dozens of collection drives over the years benefiting the needy, homeless veterans, active military and food pantries. The coalition also awards annual scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate citizenship and service to the community.

"We strive to this day -- 20 years later -- to meet our community's needs and to include every sector in the community to get this done," said Birdie Bisceglie, a former Friendship Junior High School teacher and founding member of the coalition. "Our vision is to partner with all facets of the community to celebrate and use the six pillars of character."

