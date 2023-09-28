Sound check: Nick Cave, Violent Femmes, H.O.O.F. music festival, Honky Tonktoberfest

Nick Cave

Australian artist Nick Cave had been performing on stages for more than two decades before the inclusion of "Red Right Hand" -- with its creeping bass line and creaking vocals telling a tale of retribution -- in the 1996 horror movie "Scream" introduced him and The Bad Seeds to American audiences. The enduring performer pays a visit to Chicago this weekend as part of a piano-driven solo tour with Radiohead's Colin Greenwood.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $39.50. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Birdy Vee and her Chicago punk band Sweetie play the H.O.O.F. music festival at the Blue Island Beer Co. in Blue Island Saturday, Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Kennedy Cottrell

Chicago's summer music festivals may have wrapped recently, but Birdy Vee, frontwoman of Chicago punk band Sweetie, wanted to shine the spotlight in a different direction. This weekend's H.O.O.F. -- Hands Off Our Fest -- celebrates the "women, femmes and thems of the Chicago punk scene." With a lineup that features Chicago-area bands Sweetie, Heet Deth, Hi Ho, Shannon Candy, Won't Stay Dead, Sex Dream and Sleeping Villains along with a performance by Hayley and the Crushers from Detroit, Vee said she aimed to bring together "artists who might exist more on the fringes of the traditional rock music scene." H.O.O.F. will also feature drag performances, a Weird Barbie Contest, food vendors, a pop-up tattoo station and outreach areas from Girls Rock Chicago, local roller derby and rugby teams and more.

3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Blue Island Beer Co., 13357 Old Western Ave., Blue Island. $25. blueislandbeerco.com.

Crystal Bowersox plays two performances at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights Wednesday, Oct. 4. -

Former Chicago musician, ninth season "American Idol" contestant and Nashville Americana artist Crystal Bowersox heads to Hey Nonny for two midweek performances.

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Tickets start at $20. heynonny.com.

Violent Femmes

Considering the band's dark folk-punk themes, it's weird to say the Violent Femmes were a bright spot on the musical landscape. But for young music fans coming up in the late '80s and early '90s, the songs of simmering alienation and teen angst struck a chord that the radio-friendly hits of the time could not. So it's not surprising the band's self-titled debut's 40th anniversary tour sold out this spring. The Violent Femmes stop in Chicago as their fall tour continues with an album playthrough, joined by special guest Elizabeth Moen.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Sold out, but resale tickets are available at jamusa.com.

Singer Joan Osborne heads to SPACE in Evanston Friday, Sept. 29. - Courtesy of Laure Crosta

My Metal Heart, Harvester of Metal: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $15. vixenmchenry.com.

Joan Osborne: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $30; standing-room-only tickets left. evanstonspace.com.

Omar Coleman: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Rockhouse: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

2nd Annual Honky Tonktoberfest hosted By Wild Earp, featuring Andrew Sa, Rachel Brook, Meg & the Wheelers, Billingsley & Earp, Dirndolls, Lawrence Peters, Hoyle Brothers and Joe Wortell: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at FitzGerald's Club and Patio, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free admission with RSVP at fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Tom Carey Plays Old Songs of Key West by Jimmy Buffett: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$25. heynonny.com.

Matt and Kim, Pkew Pkew Pkew: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $36-$40. metrochicago.com.

Singer Songwriter Showcase with Aaron Kelly, Jenny Bienemann and Pete Jive: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Free. themusicvenue.org.

