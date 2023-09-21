Sound check: Fluorescents headline Cobra Lounge; plus Prizefighter, Explosions in the Sky

Sasquel Exum, clockwise from top left, Bobby Guidi, Tyler Milka and Alex Klump of Fluorescents headline Chicago's Cobra Lounge Friday, Sept. 22. Courtesy of Brandy Leigh

Eclectic roundup

Chicago post-pop-punk band Fluorescents brings its high-energy show to a headlining slot at Cobra Lounge this weekend, joined by the indie pop-rock of The Mild West, the gritty garage-rock of the Scarborough siblings in The Footlight District and Hardly's indie pop-punk sound. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $18.53. cobralounge.com.

Prizefighting sound

Former Elmhurst artists Jeremy and Bryan Mederich and fellow musician Steve Mast headline Chicago's Bottom Lounge with their indie alt-rock band Prizefighter, joined by West suburban rock band The Giving Moon along with Drugstore Cowboy and Dead Lucid. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $15. bottomlounge.com.

Look up

Do yourself a favor: Turn up the volume (or put in your headphones) and listen to the 8-plus minutes of whirling joy, longing, peace and eventual resolve that is Explosions in the Sky's "Your Hand in Mine." If you feel something in your heart (or recognize it from the 2004 film "Friday Night Lights"), get to the Salt Shed to catch the Austin band (with founding member drummer Chris Hrasky of Rockford) as it tours on its just-released album, "End," with FACS and Lifeguard. 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $45-$70. saltshedchicago.com.

MisterWives heads to the Salt Shed on "The Don't Look Down Tour" with Bishop Briggs Friday, Sept. 22. - Courtesy of Matty Vogel

Pat McCurdy: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5. durtynellies.com.

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$35. heynonny.com.

Bishop Briggs & MisterWives "The Don't Look Down Tour": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $39-$50. saltshedchicago.com.

Cash Box Kings: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Senses Fail, Holding Absence, Thousand Below: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30.50. houseofblues.com.

Blues guitarist Hector Anchonodo plays the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake Saturday, Sept. 23. - Courtesy of Raue Center

Hector Anchonodo: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$35, $17.50-$24.50 for RaueNOW members. rauecenter.org.

Damon Fowler: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

Pino Farina Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Kult -- The 40th Anniversary Concert: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $80-$150. joesliverosemont.com.

Switchfoot "The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour" with Wildermiss: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $49.50-$73. houseofblues.com.

Kat and the Hurricane, Disaster Kid, Billy Joel Jr., DogBod: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, Downstairs at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. subt.net.

Genevieve Racette & Abbie Thomas: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. heynonny.com.

The Wombats, Red Rum Club: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $30-$50. jamusa.com.

Zach Pietrini: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. heynonny.com.

• Brian Shamie is the Design Editor at the Daily Herald and a local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck).