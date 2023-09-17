Images: Collision plays the 56 Music Fix

Northwest suburban band Collision -- sisters Elise and Anna Martino, Gabi Fiorenza, Adam Blendermann and Connor Moga -- played their final show of the summer concert season at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 2023 edition of the 56 Music Fix.
Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann, left, on bass and Connor Moga on drums as Collision played some faves at the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann shouts along when Collision played the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Collision's Anna Martino on guitar at the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Elise Martino belts out vocals when Collision played at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann, left, Gabi Fiorenza and Elise Martino of Collision during the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Collision played outside the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix 2023
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer