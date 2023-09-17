 

Images: Collision plays the 56 Music Fix

 
Brian Shamie
 
 
Posted9/17/2023 6:00 AM

Northwest suburban band Collision -- sisters Elise and Anna Martino, Gabi Fiorenza, Adam Blendermann and Connor Moga -- played their final show of the summer concert season at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 2023 edition of the 56 Music Fix.

Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
  Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann, left, on bass and Connor Moga on drums as Collision played some faves at the 56 Music Fix.
  Adam Blendermann, left, on bass and Connor Moga on drums as Collision played some faves at the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
  Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann shouts along when Collision played the 56 Music Fix in August.
  Adam Blendermann shouts along when Collision played the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Collision's Anna Martino on guitar at the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect.
  Collision's Anna Martino on guitar at the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Elise Martino belts out vocals when Collision played at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge.
  Elise Martino belts out vocals when Collision played at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
  Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Adam Blendermann, left, Gabi Fiorenza and Elise Martino of Collision during the 56 Music Fix 2023.
  Adam Blendermann, left, Gabi Fiorenza and Elise Martino of Collision during the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
  Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
  Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
  Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Collision played outside the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix 2023
  Collision played outside the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix 2023
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 