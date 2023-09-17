Images: Collision plays the 56 Music Fix

Northwest suburban band Collision -- sisters Elise and Anna Martino, Gabi Fiorenza, Adam Blendermann and Connor Moga -- played their final show of the summer concert season at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 2023 edition of the 56 Music Fix.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Adam Blendermann, left, on bass and Connor Moga on drums as Collision played some faves at the 56 Music Fix.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Adam Blendermann shouts along when Collision played the 56 Music Fix in August.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Collision's Anna Martino on guitar at the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Elise Martino belts out vocals when Collision played at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Adam Blendermann, left, Gabi Fiorenza and Elise Martino of Collision during the 56 Music Fix 2023.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Elise, left, and Anna Martino play with Collision at the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix in August.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Connor Moga on drums when Collision played the 56 Music Fix 2023.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Gabi Fiorenza on guitar when Collision played the Mount Prospect Moose Lodge during the 56 Music Fix.