Monday is National Cheeseburger Day. Here's where you can celebrate in the suburbs

Brandt's half-pound burger, featuring a fresh-ground combo of short rib and deep chuck, was chosen as the Best of the Best burgers by Daily Herald readers. COURTESY OF BRANDT'S OF PALATINE

If you love cheeseburgers (which if you read past the headline you probably do) Monday is your day.

National Cheeseburger Day is upon us. Unlike other so-called holidays, like National Marzipan Day (Jan. 12) or Asparagus Day (May 24), this one is important. Because cheeseburgers.

While a burger from the backyard grill is hard to beat, sometimes you want someone else to do the work.

In our annual poll of readers to choose the Best of the Best of everything, one burger stood supreme.

Brandt's of Palatine, located at 807 W. Northwest Hwy., was chosen as our readers' favorite. Their half-pound burgers are made from a fresh-ground combo of short rib and deep chuck, then served on a choice of six buns or breads. The restaurant, located in a 130-year-old farm house that has been a restaurant since the '50s, has also been featured for their burger on "Chicago's Best."

If you want to get a little fancier, our Best New Restaurant winner, The Board Room in Libertyville, suggests their Double Stack Smash Burger. It features two 4-ounce all-beef patties, melted Taleggio cheese and crispy pork belly on a toasted brioche bun. The Board Room is located at 137 Lake St.

The Double Stack Smash Burger from The Board Room in Libertyville features two 4-ounce all-beef patties, melted Taleggio cheese and crispy pork belly on a toasted brioche bun. - COURTESY OF THE BOARD ROOM

Always wanting more options, we asked our Facebook fans for their favorite suburban spots. We got over 100 answers, but two came up more than others:

Tracks Bar and Grill, located at 108 W. Main St. in Cary, was listed at #67 in Yelp's 2023 top 100 burger spots in America. They offer 17 different menu items featuring their 10-ounce Angus burger patty.

The Assembly, with locations in West Dundee and Hoffman Estates, promises a fresh, 10-ounce hand-pattied burger with a side of classic mushroom onion sherry wine sauce.

Should you decide to take the fast food route, here are some special deals.

McDonald's will be selling their double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Monday when purchased through their app.

Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program members can get a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more Monday, with other special deals throughout the week.

Wendy's is rolling out one-cent junior bacon cheeseburgers with any purchase all week when purchased online or through their app.

Lots of caveats about participating restaurants and so on apply to all these deals, so burger buyer beware.