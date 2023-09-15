Calling all carnivores: Ribfest blazes into DuPage County Fairgrounds

Hickory flavored, smokin' hot, slightly sweet, brushed or mopped in sauce.

Professional pitmasters representing a spectrum of distinct, regional barbecue styles will dish up their trade secrets at Ribfest, a carnivore's playground opening at noon today at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Surrounded by a symphony of sizzling meat, Ribfest chairman Jerry Kochurka knows what he likes.

"I'm more of a spicy person. I like a little kick in the way the rib is cooked, how it's dry rubbed," Kochurka said. "And then the sauce, the same type of thing. I like a small kick, but I don't like it peppery, too peppery."

Traveling rib vendors vying for trophies, cash and bragging rights at this year's festival might want to take note of Kochurka's penchant for spice. He has a messy job gnawing on sloppy ribs as one of the judges of the Ribfest competition at 10 a.m. Saturday. Awards will be handed out to vendors for best ribs and best sauce.

But as chairman, Kochurka's main responsibility is making sure Ribfest -- now a three-day barbecue party with concerts and kid-friendly entertainment -- runs smoothly and builds some momentum post-pandemic.

After two years without an event, organizers from the Exchange Club of Naperville cooked up a leaner version of Ribfest at a new venue -- the fairgrounds -- in 2022. The civic group hopes at least 20,000 to 30,000 people attend Ribfest 2023.

"We always have goals that we want to hit," Kochurka said. "The event's got to be successful for us to hit those goals. So that's why we're doing whatever we can to save money. We've downsized a little bit so that cuts out a little of our ancillary cost, and we hope people come enjoy the bands and have a few drinks with them."

The concert lineup is generating "a lot of big buzz," Kochurka said. Third Eye Blind, the San Francisco band known for "Semi-Charmed Life," the infectious song seared into the minds of anyone who lived through the '90s, will headline tonight.

Ribfest is also known for hosting a country night, and singer-songwriter Phil Vassar will bring that flavor to the fairgrounds on Saturday.

Vassar's songs have been recorded by a who's who of country stars: Alan Jackson ("Right on the Money"), Tim McGraw ("My Next Thirty Years," "For a Little While") and Jo Dee Messina ("Bye Bye, Alright").

Ribfest traditionally saluted the Fourth of July in Naperville's Knoch Park with five days of big-name concerts and fireworks. Park renovations forced organizers to look for another venue after more than three decades in Naperville.

Ribfest found a new home at the fairgrounds but had a setback when country singer Toby Keith scrapped his opening night concert after disclosing he had been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

"Last year went well except for Toby Keith canceling," Kochurka said. "That was a big hit for us."

Last year, Ribfest offered free general admission. Now, there's a $5 entrance charge, not including concert admission.

"We're keeping it affordable," Kochurka said. "Last year was free because that was the first time here at our new park. This year, we're just asking for $5."

The volunteer-run Ribfest raises funds for organizations supporting survivors of child abuse and domestic violence.

"Come out this weekend to enjoy some good ribs," Kochurka said. "Come on an empty stomach and have some fun and watch some great music. And it's all for a great cause."

Seven rib vendors from around the country will set up barbecue booths this weekend: Armadillo's Rib & Que Company, Texas Lightning BBQ, Johnson's BBQ, Salt Creek BBQ, Texas Outlaw BBQ, Western Bronco BBQ and Blazin Bronco BBQ.

For tickets, visit ribfest.net.