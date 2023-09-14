Schaumburg writer's novel wins 'Soon to Be Famous' author contest

Schaumburg resident Kate Guerrero has been named the winner of the fifth annual Soon to Be Famous Illinois Author Project Manuscript Contest for her prospective debut novel, "Burn and Balm."

Guerrero, a writer and artist who produces professional client copy as her day job, described taking on the novel as a "giant leap of faith" to tell a story of "gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss" culture set against the backdrop of motherhood.

The book explores the complexities of female friendship and women's unique power to both uplift and destroy each other, she added.

"Writing this book (has) been a huge learning experience involving lots of emotions," Guerrero said. "Winning the Soon to Be Famous Manuscript Contest has been such a boost to my determination to become a published author, and such a vote of confidence that my novel is worth reading."

For having won the volunteer-run adult fiction contest, Guerrero will receive free line editing and cover design services, in addition to guidance from the organizers and former winners.

She's seeking representation for the publication of "Burn and Balm."

The Soon to Be Famous Committee consists of current or retired library staff members at Chicago Ridge, Niles-Maine, Fountaindale, Wheaton, Gail Borden in Elgin, Clarendon Hills, and the Reach Across Illinois Library System.

Created in 2014, the Soon to Be Famous Illinois Author Project has demonstrated libraries' ability to create a market for authors and more great books for their patrons.

The project has since been replicated in 14 states and two Canadian provinces.

The Illinois project is coordinated in collaboration with the Illinois Library Association and Reaching Across Illinois Library System, and supported by the American Library Association Digital Content Working Group, the Public Library Association and the Illinois Heartland Library System.

For more information, visit soontobefamous.info.