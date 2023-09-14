Neighbors in the news: District 214 administrators graduate from TPM Academy

Dr. Marcella Reca Zipp, left, and Dr. Lazaro Lopez have graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's TPM Academy. Courtesy of District 214

• Two High School District 214 administrators, Dr. Lazaro Lopez, co-interim superintendent and associate superintendent for Teaching and Learning, and Dr. Marcella Reca Zipp, director of Grants and Special Programs, have honed their workforce development expertise by graduating from a program facilitated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The program, TPM Academy, is based on the foundation's Talent Pipeline Management.

Lopez and Reca Zipp were selected to participate as members of the Illinois cohort along with 71 other leaders from the business community, economic development agencies, community colleges and community-based organizations from around the country.

Individuals were selected by a panel of their peers based on their understanding of the skills gap challenges in the community they serve, a demonstrated understanding of the Talent Pipeline Management approach, and a track record of putting plans into action.

Upon completion of the training, TPM Academy graduates join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's dedicated network of more than 850 workforce and economic development professionals from 44 states, Washington D.C., and Canada to build dynamic, sustainable talent pipelines that close skills gaps across industries.

Parenting 4 Non-Violence honored Phil Andrew of Wilmette with its Pursuit of Peace Award. - Courtesy of PAX Group, LLC

• Parenting 4 Non-Violence (P4NV) honored Phil Andrew of Wilmette with its Pursuit of Peace Award at the nonprofit's 10th anniversary celebration and fundraiser in June.

The Pursuit of Peace Award recognizes the significant commitment and sustained contributions of an individual or organization in the pursuit of peace by helping to promote a culture of nonviolence in the Chicago area.

Andrew, who is the principal of PAX Group, LLC, has led strategic planning and direction of anti-violence initiatives through coalition building efforts, increased charitable presence in distressed neighborhoods, and the development and revitalization of programs to help reduce the violence-causing cycle of despair, racism, and poverty in Chicago.

The P4NV 10th anniversary event raised money to support parenting education and family life skills workshops in Chicago for parents of children who reside in neighborhoods that experience high levels of violence.

These evidence-based workshops help parents develop skills that strengthen and support the family so that their children can survive and flourish personally, socially, and academically in today's world.

David P. Schneider has joined Medinah Country Club as general manager/chief operating officer. - Courtesy of Medinah Country Club

• David P. Schneider has joined Medinah Country Club as general manager/COO. Most recently, Schneider was general manager/COO at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Nebraska, where he oversaw all club operations and assisted club leaders with strategic planning and fulfilling the vision and mission of the club.

Schneider is a member of the PGA of America and the Club Management Association of America and has extensive experience working at golf clubs and resorts around the country, including Wakonda Club (Des Moines, Iowa), Ventana Golf and Racquet Club (Tucson, Arizona), and Waikoloa Beach Resort (Hawaii).

"I am excited to welcome David to our Medinah family," said William R. Kuehn, president of Medinah County Club. "David's exceptional leadership and proven industry track record make him the perfect fit to drive our club to even greater heights."

• Anna Nelson, a commissioner of the Wildwood Park District, recently attended the Illinois Association of Park Districts' 2023 Boot Camp.

IAPD offers the educational course to elected officials and professionals at Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies.

Attendees receive targeted, in-depth training on an array of topics including understanding the Open Meetings Act; making a difference through legislative advocacy; breaking down the fundamentals and best practices of park district finances; implementing DEI strategies; promoting effective relationships among the board, executive director, and staff; and adhering to ethical requirements.

Nelson joined the Wildwood Park District board in 2017.

