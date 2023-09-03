5 suburban pumpkin patches offering fall fun

With fall comes pumpkin picking. There are many suburban pumpkin patches that offer a variety of activities, including corn mazes, animal farms and more.

Half the fun of going to pick out your pumpkin in the fall is finding a place that offers hayrides, mazes, food galore -- the whole fun on the farm experience.

Here are five suburban pumpkin patches offering autumnal family-friendly activities. Check the websites for the most up-to-date hours.

Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch

Pingree Grove: 42W813 Reinking Road, (847) 464-5952

South Barrington: 40 W. Higgins Road, (847) 428-6727

Goebbertspumpkinfarm.com

The Goebbert's family has been running the fall festival at their South Barrington location since 1973. The family purchased the Pingree Grove location in 1985 and opened both to the public for pumpkin season. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. The South Barrington location is where the massive fiberglass pumpkin and mascot "Happy Jack" resides.

Details: Goebbert's Fall Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. Tickets are $18 on weekdays; $24 on weekends, Labor and Columbus Day; free for kids 2 and younger. Weekend tickets are $2 cheaper if purchased online. Animal rides, gem mining and turns on the jumping pillow cost extra.

Melanie Martinez and Elizabeth Solorzano struggle to gather up a huge pumpkin at Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center in South Barrington. - Daily Herald File Photo

3709 Miller Road, McHenry, (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com

The Shades of Autumn fall festival at Stades Farm and Market in McHenry will run for nine weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 12, through Oct. 29. The festival kicked off in 1997, and this year will offer dozens of activities for kids including petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and pumpkin cannon demonstrations.

Details: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Tickets are $20 in September and $25 in October, and $10 for seniors 60 and older. A season pass is $70.

Abbey Farms

2855 Hart Road, Aurora, (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org

Abbey Farms was founded by the monks of Marmion Abbey and opened to the public as an attraction in 1949. It houses Kane County's largest corn maze (12 acres!) and also features a corn cannon, zip lines, a rope maze challenge, human hamster wheel races and a massive slide.

Details: Pumpkin Daze, which opens Saturday, Sept. 16, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through September. In October, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29. The farm is open on Columbus Day. Ticket information is available online.

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park offers a variety of activities beyond pumpkin picking. - Courtesy of Kuipers

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, (815) 827-5200 or kuipersfamilyfarm.com

The new kid on the block, Kuipers was established in 2001. Paid admission to Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park includes activities such as a corn maze, animal farm, giant slide, mountain of tractor tires, tractor train, playground and more.

Details: The Pumpkin Farm season runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. In September, weekend tickets are $17.99 online and $19.99 at the gate. In October, weekend tickets jump to $21.99 online and $23.99 at the gate. Weekday tickets are $3 less. Throughout the season, tickets for seniors and military personnel are $11.99 at the gate.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

17250 Weber Road, Lockport, (815) 741-2693 or ourpumpkinfarm.com

Siegel's was established in 1909 and now features more than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, which will again be Super Mario Bros themed. There's also a huge mountain slide, carnival-style games and even spooky attractions such as a ghost town railroad and haunted house.

Details: Pumpkin Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $19.95 for weekdays and $24.95 for weekends, including Columbus Day.