Phil Vassar bringing country to Ribfest on Sept. 16

Country artist Phil Vassar is slated to perform at Ribfest in Wheaton. Courtesy of CR Creative Group

Country singer-songwriter Phil Vassar is set to headline Saturday night of Ribfest at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Vassar's songs have been recorded by a who's who of country stars: Alan Jackson ("Right on the Money"), Tim McGraw ("My Next Thirty Years," "For a Little While") and Jo Dee Messina ("Bye Bye, Alright").

Over his solo recording career, Vassar has released nine albums, won top new male vocalist from the Academy of Country Music Awards and performed sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar will play Ribfest on Sept. 16. Concert tickets are available at Ribfest.net.

The Exchange Club of Naperville runs Ribfest to raise money for charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence.