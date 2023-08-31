Schaumburg Music Academy still going strong after 50 years of teaching budding musicians

Students of the Schaumburg Music Academy and their parents enjoyed a kid-friendly party last Saturday marking the school's 50th anniversary in the community. Courtesy of Schaumburg Music Academy

In the midst of educating another generation of young musicians and vocalists, members of the Schaumburg Music Academy took a pause to celebrate the institution's 50th anniversary Aug. 26.

The current location, 1429 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, isn't the original, and there have been at least three different owners over the past five decades, manager Marjorie Beckley said.

Faculty and staff of the Schaumburg Music Academy gather for the 50th anniversary celebration of the school last Saturday, declared a special day in the village by a proclamation signed by the mayor. - Courtesy of Schaumburg Music Academy

The academy still bears its distinct identity despite having been acquired by the Ensemble Schools chain about four years ago, she added.

"We have about 320 students and have room for a few more," Beckley said. "We are pretty constant with the amount of students we have, ranging from 350 to about 300. It slows down a bit in the summer and picks back up right about now."

The academy employs 20 in-person teachers, one online teacher, Beckley as the general manager, and three other office staff.

The Schaumburg Music Academy last Saturday celebrated five decades of service to the community in educating its young musicians. - Courtesy of Schaumburg Music Academy

One of those faculty members is retired Schaumburg Police Department social worker Paul Kutylo.

"They have provided musical education to our community for all these years and are a great asset to our community," Kutylo said. "I have taught guitar, ukulele and banjo for six years."

Saturday's celebration was marked by a party for the young students and their parents, along with the presentation of a village proclamation signed by Mayor Tom Dailly declaring it Schaumburg Music Academy 50th Anniversary Day.