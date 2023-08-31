10 things to know about Schaumburg's Septemberfest before you go

Al Jardine, co-founder of The Beach Boys, and his Endless Summer Band will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest Monday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of Al Jardine and his Endless Summer Band

BoDeans will headline the main stage of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 3. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. But if the warm temperatures, long days and carefree nights must come to an end, it might as well be with a bash.

That's the idea behind Septemberfest, Schaumburg's 52nd annual salute to family fun and community spirit.

The three-day, free-to-attend fest opens Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, and features live music from bands you've actually heard of, a huge parade, local food and more.

Need more? Here's a list of 10 things to know about this year's festivities.

• First things first, the fest runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

• As any Septemberfest veteran can tell you, finding a place to park anywhere near the festival grounds can be a challenge. Thankfully, you have several far less stressful options. Remote lots with shuttle service to and from the fest will be at Conant High School, Schaumburg High School and Addams Junior High School. For seniors, Dial-A-Ride service is available by calling (847) 352-8097.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 Known as one of the biggest in the 'burbs, the Septemberfest parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

• Septemberfest has always aimed to be a cut above when it comes to its main stage headliners, and this year is no exception. Opening the fest Saturday night are '70s rock legends Blue Oyster Cult. They'll hit the stage at 8:30 p.m., following Cap'n Funk & The Groove Train. On Sunday, the BoDeans hit the main stage at 8:30 p.m., with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root serving as the opener. And on Monday, in a perfect farewell to summer, former Beach Boy Al Jardine and his Endless Summer Band close out the fest. Jardine will play the main stage at 8:30 p.m. after opening act Heart to Heartbreaker, a band featuring the music of Heart and Pat Benatar.

• Want more live music? Check out the Craft Beer & Wine Stage and the Local Stage, where a variety of acts will perform ranging from local junior high and high school bands to suburban favorites like Tony Ocean.

• Septemberfest has long staked its claim as host of one of the suburbs' longest and most spectacular parades. Will this year's march stack up? Find out when the parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday at Summit Drive and Wise Road. The roughly two-mile route down Summit to the festival grounds makes for about a two-hour parade, which is expected to feature more than 100 entries.

• Fireworks will light the skies over the festival grounds at 10 p.m. Sunday -- as long as the weather cooperates. If rain spoils the fun, the makeup date is 9 p.m. Monday.

Blue Oyster Cult will get the festival rolling on opening night, Saturday, Sept. 2. In addition, a variety of performances will take place on the Craft Beer & Wine Stage and the Local Stage. - Courtesy of Blue Oyster Cult

• For the thrillseekers out there, the fest will host a variety of carnival rides and games. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Fest-goers with disabilities can ride for free from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Check out the arts & crafts fair at Septemberfest. - Daily Herald File Photo

• As home to Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg is known for its shopping. But if you're looking for something a little more artisan than what you'll find at the mall, check out Septemberfest's arts and crafts show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

• It may be the most joyous spoken word in the English language -- "Bingo!" Get your chance to shout it at the Bingo Tent, sponsored by the Schaumburg-Hoffman Lions Club. Hours are noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon-9 p.m. Monday. It's $2 for one card, $3 for three cards and $1 for each additional card.

• Need more info? Visit the festival website at villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.