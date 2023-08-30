Falling into fests: Late summer, autumn are still ablaze with hot musical events

The Bollweevils play for diabetes research and awareness at the T1 Fest at Reggie's in October. Courtesy of Patrick Houdek

Although we're cruising toward the official end of summer, the music festival season still has a few major tricks left up its proverbial sleeve in the suburbs and Chicago. Here are some of the highlights:

• The Naperville Jaycees blanket Labor Day weekend with music, food and a carnival at its annual Last Fling festival Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4. Headliners for the fest at Rotary Hill, 440 W. Aurora Ave., Naperville, include Hairbanger's Ball Friday, Too Hype Crew Saturday, Sixteen Candles Sunday and Hi Infidelity Monday. The fest also includes a parade kicking off at 10 a.m. Monday on Mill Street, near Naperville North High School. Free; ride tickets, food and drinks for sale. See lastfling.org.

• Labor Day weekend will be a chance to move your booty with both ARC Fest and North Coast bringing full rosters of hot electronic acts to the Chicago area.

With four stages and immersive art experiences featuring global influences, the ARC Music Festival blends world music with Chicago icons and dance faves at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3, including Nina Kraviz, Dalton Taylor, Black Coffee, Tale of Us, Chicago's Derrick Carter, Napervillian John Summit and more. See arcmusicfestival.com for tickets, set times and lineup info.

Those same days, the North Coast Music Festival packs the SeatGeek Stadium grounds, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, with seven stages and performance spaces, vibrant and interactive art installations and a colorful blend of electronic genres, including acts such as Marshmello, Alesso, Zed's Dead, Ganja White Night, Flume, Alison Wonderland, Chicago's Czboogie, INZO, Schaumburg native ALIGN and others. Visit northcoastfestival.com for schedule details and ticket packages.

• If you think you somehow missed the Taste of Chicago this year, you're wrong: The annual smorgasbord of Chicago-area delicacies takes over Grant Park (at Jackson and Columbus) later this year because of a number of events scheduled around its usual time. This year's fest is slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, complete with a Main Stage musical lineup that includes Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 and Meagan McNeal Friday, Proyecto Uno and Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas Saturday, and Whitney and White Mystery Sunday, along with tunes on the Chicago SummerDance stage. The Goose Island stage lineup includes Rae Chardonnay, Motel Breakfast, OK Cool, Attack the Sound, Bianca Shaw, FINGY and many others. Get the schedules and more info at chicago.gov.

• The Exchange Club of Naperville brings Ribfest back for a second year at its new home, the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. The fest, set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, will feature a roster of barbecued fare along with a packed bill of live music. Much of the lineup is still TBA, but Third Eye Blind -- the band behind the catchy '90s hit "Semi-Charmed Life," as well as "Jumper," "Graduate," "How's It Going to Be" and many others -- will open the fest with a headlining slot Friday, Sept. 15. Visit ribfest.net for details and to purchase tickets.

• The music lineup for the Long Grove Apple Fest hasn't been announced as of our print deadline, but set in historic downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, the Sept. 22-24 fest includes three days of apple treats and drinks, rides, crafts and live music. Visit longgrove.org for tickets, carnival passes and details.

• Reggie's Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago, hosts T1 Fest -- a three-day punk rock benefit for T1 diabetes research and awareness -- Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. With headliners Flatfoot 56 Thursday, The Queers Friday and Teenage Bottlerocket Saturday, along with support from The Huntingtons, Take The Reins, Space Age Zeros, The Raging Nathans, Flamingo Nosebleed, The Methadones, Bollweevils, Capgun Heroes, Wont Stay Dead and many more, the lineup is a who's who of modern-day punk and rock many from the Chicago area. Get tickets and updates at T1fest.com or reggieslive.com.