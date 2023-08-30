Best bets: Pentatonix, Elgin Fringe Festival, Greta Van Fleet, Shedd after-hours

Happy Fringe-y birthday

The Elgin Fringe Festival returns for its 10th year with even more cutting-edge performances. Built around Fringe Central at the Side Street Studio Arts studio, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin, and with stages and art stations across downtown, the fest features more than 100 visual artists and musical, theatrical, improv, spoken word and comedic performers, plus the kid-friendly Family Fringe, throughout the week. Get tickets at elginfringefestival.com. Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 10

Shedd after-hours

The John G. Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, hosts after-hours house parties featuring Chicago DJs DJ Wayne Williams, Dee Jay Alicia, Boolu Master and DJ Lady D. For 21 and older only. Admission starts at $39.95 for non-Chicago residents; $19.95 for Chicago residents and $14.95 for members. Advance purchase required. (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org. 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 1-22

Harmonix

The Grammy-winning a cappella troupe Pentatonix heads to the suburbs with a performance of jaunty, brilliant harmonies and special guest Lauren Alaina at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $22.13 for lawn, $29.50 for pavilion seating. concerts.livenation.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

The Art Institute of Chicago's new exhibition "Dan Friedman: Stay Radical" includes his work "Tornado Fetish, 1985." - Courtesy of The Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, presents "Dan Friedman: Stay Radical," the first museum retrospective on American designer Dan Friedman. More than 50 works showcase Friedman's transformation from graphic designer to a genre-defying multimedia creator who incorporated found objects in his work that addressed political and social issues including the AIDS crisis, South African apartheid and pollution. He was also a collaborator of such renowned 1980s artists as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Tseng Kwong Chi. $32 for adults; $26 for teens, students and seniors; free for kids 13 and younger. artic.edu/. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Feb. 4, 2024

See Andy Warhol's "Marilyn" as part of the "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop Works From the Bank of America Collection" on display through Sept. 10 at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at Glen Ellyn's McAninch Arts Center. - Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc., Licensed by Artists Rights Society

A few weeks remain to see the one-of-a-kind exhibition "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop Works From the Bank of America Collection" at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The exhibition includes more than 200 works, 94 of which come from the Bank of America collection, including silk-screens of Marilyn Monroe, Campbell's Soup cans, flowers, Muhammad Ali and others. Also included is the "Silver Clouds" installation from the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh along with photographs from CCMA's permanent collection. Tickets start at $25. Additional programming is free with proof of ticket purchase. (630) 942-4000 or warhol2023.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, through Sept. 10

Greta Van Fleet celebrates its latest release "Starcatcher" at Rosemont's Allstate Arena Wednesday, Sept. 6. - Associated Press, 2022

With a sound conjuring the golden age of classic rock, Greta Van Fleet celebrates its July album release "Starcatcher" with its "Starcatcher World Tour," heading to the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, with L.A. surf rock band Surf Curse. Tickets start at $49.50 at rosemont.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

'Pompei' extended

The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, has extended "Pompei: The Exhibition," an examination containing more than 150 artifacts that details how ancient Romans lived, worked, worshipped and entertained themselves. $21.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 3-11. (773) 684-1414 or msichicago.org. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 15, 2024