How you can appeal property tax assessments in Maine Township

The Maine Township assessor's office can help local residents appeal their property tax assessments through Sept. 1. Courtesy of Maine Township

If you live in the Des Plaines or Park Ridge areas and think your property tax assessment is incorrect, Maine Township Assessor Susan Moylan Krey may be able to help.

Appeals to the Cook County assessor's office are possible, and Krey's staff can assist with that work, she announced this week.

"Our software allows us to run computer-based searches and provide residents with comparable properties very quickly, and it makes the process easier for residents," Krey said in a news release.

The Cook County assessor's office estimates property values, which determine assessed values of properties. A property's assessed value determines how much taxes the owner must pay.

Krey's office will offer the free service through Sept. 1. The deadline to file an appeal with the county is Sept. 8.

To get help from Krey's office, call (224) 257-4830.

Regardless of where a property is located in Cook County, owners do not need to hire anyone to file appeals. The process is free and can be done online at cookcountyassessor.com/online-appeals.

For more about the assessment appeals process, visit cookcountyassessor.com/appeals.