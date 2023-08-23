Sound check: The Pixies, Bands in the Sand, Wilmette, Jonas Brothers and more

The Pixies play two nights at Chicago's Salt Shed Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30-31. Courtesy of Tom Oxley

Roll up for some rock, hip-hop, reggae and punk as the Cultivate Festival hits Chicago this weekend with three days of music, food and culture and featuring sets by Crumb, The Record Company, GZA, Afroman, Black Lips, The Crombies, Lucky Boys Confusion, Vic Mensa and many others.

2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25-27, at The Nursery, 1800 W. Lake St., Chicago. Single-day GA is $49.98, three-day passes are $99.98; exclusive and VIP packages also available. chicagocultivate.com.

The Wailers headline Bands in the Sand Saturday, Aug. 26, at Sideouts in Island Lake. - Courtesy of Zach Stone

Rock icon Sebastian Bach (of Skid Row) and The Wailers headline the two-night Bands in the Sand as it returns to 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern. Bach heads up Friday's lineup, which includes Janet Gardner (of Vixen) and Quiet Riot; Chicago jam band Mungion and the Uprooted band warm things up for The Wailers Saturday.

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, at Sideouts, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake. Tickets start at $25, with VIP and table reservation packages available. 3dsideouts.com.

Chicago's Mungion opens for The Wailers Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bands in the Sand at Sideouts. - Courtesy of Zach Stone

With a surfy, garage-rock blend flavoring its punk-inspired songs ("Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Debaser" and many more iconic hits), The Pixies return to Chicago for two nights at the Salt Shed with special guests Modest Mouse and Cat Power.

6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30-31, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $69.50-$115. saltshedchicago.com.

Wilmette's release

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, pop-punk-adjacent Wilmette celebrates the recent drop of the band's debut full-length "Hyperfocused" with a release show at Subterranean, where they'll be joined by special guests Four Stars and Take the Reins.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. subt.net.

Wilmette celebrates its newest release with a show at Subterranean Thursday, Aug. 31, featuring Four Stars and Take the Reins. - Courtesy of Alex Zarek

Dan Navarro with Jesse Lynn Madera: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15. heynonny.com.

Jonas Brothers: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $49. mlb.com.

Digital Underground, The Sugarhill Gang: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $20-$39. desplainestheatre.com.

The Offspring "Let The Bad Times Roll Tour" with Sum 41, Simple Plan: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $29.50-$145. concerts.livenation.com.

Motel Breakfast, OK Cool, Neptune's Core (EP release show): 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $15-$20. metrochicago.com.

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$99. arcadalive.com.

The Grass Roots, The New Colony Six: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39-$79. desplainestheatre.com.

Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C.: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $150. unitedcenter.com.

Modern English with Korine: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $28. evanstonspace.com.

Disturbed "Take Back Your Life Tour" with Breaking Benjamin, Jinjer: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $22.25-$189.50. concerts.livenation.com.

Beck & Phoenix "Summer Odyssey Tour": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $65. concerts.livenation.com.

Corey Taylor, Wargasm, Oxymorrons: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $45. jamusa.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck).