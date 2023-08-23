Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffani Thiessen, Idina Menzel making Anderson's Bookshop appearances

Tony award-winner Idina Menzel will appear Sept. 15 at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove to promote a children's book she wrote with her sister. Tickets can be purchased through Anderson's Bookshop. Associated Press/May 2

Tiffani Thiessen is making a book-signing appearance Sept. 28 at Anderson's Bookshop in Downers Grove. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Millie Bobby Brown is making a book-signing appearance Sept. 17 at Anderson's Bookshop in downtown Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Millie Bobby Brown and Tiffani Thiessen might be best known for roles on popular television shows, but both are working to expand their fan bases.

In support of new books they've written, Brown and Thiessen will be making appearances next month at Anderson's Bookshop locations in the western suburbs. Both will be signing their books and taking pictures with ticket holders.

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel, known as the voice of Elsa in "Frozen," will appear next month at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Promoting "Proud Mouse," a children's book she wrote with her sister, Cara Mentzel, the sisters will have an onstage conversation and take questions from the audience before a short performance.

Menzel's appearance is at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Tivoli, 5021 Highland Ave. Tickets cost $27.

Tickets for all three events are required and can be purchased through the andersonsbookshop.com website.

Brown's sold-out appearance at noon on Sept. 17 will be at Anderson's downtown Naperville location, 123 W. Jefferson Ave. Thiessen's appearance -- tickets cost $38 -- is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Anderson's Downers Grove location, 5112 Main St.

Brown, who stars in "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" on Netflix, will be signing copies of "Nineteen Steps," her novel about a young woman living in London during World War II.

Thiessen, famous for her roles in "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills 90210," is promoting her cookbook titled "Here We Go Again." In the book, she offers recipe ideas for family-favorite meals created from leftovers.

Included with tickets for the Brown and Thiessen events are an in-person signing of the book and a picture with the author. No memorabilia is allowed at the Brown appearance.

Books at the Menzel appearance will be presigned.