Dickey's BBQ Pit out, Dave & Buster's on the way in at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg

Dave & Buster's recently received approval of sign variations to complete a $7 million renovation of the former Gameworks space at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Schaumburg

Dickey's Barbecue Pit didn't make it through its first summer at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg, but Dave & Buster's is on its way to fill the vacancy at the shopping center's former Gameworks location.

The barbecue chain opened its Schaumburg restaurant in early May, near the Laugh Out Loud comedy club in the shopping center at 601 N. Martingale Road.

A representative of the company's catering division on Tuesday confirmed the location was closed without any indication of an expected reopening.

Meanwhile, Schaumburg officials have granted approval of the requested sign variations for Dave & Buster's to complete a $7 million renovation of the former Gameworks space at the opposite end of Streets of Woodfield.

Gameworks closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and never reopened.