Sound check: Rufus Wainwright, John Legend, My House music fest and more

Rufus at Ravinia

Rufus Wainwright's June release of "Folkocracy" is packed with reinvented folk classics featuring a heavy roster of special guest collaborators. This weekend, Wainwright takes on a lush new collaboration as he is joined by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on his "Folkocracy Tour" stop at Ravinia, marking the 25th anniversary of his debut album and the 20th anniversary of his award-winning "Want One."

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $29-$60 for lawn, $45-$95 for reserved pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

With the recent single "Gone Is Gone" following up the digital release of the Pünsapaya catalog -- the original incarnation of the band -- earlier this year, Buffalo Grove-born alt-rock act The Pino Farina Band has much to celebrate as they play Durty Nellie's this weekend. Chicago prog-laced rock band Polarizer joins them.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

RITAS fundraiser

With an ear for the blues and roots steeped in rock, Dave Glynn (lead singer of Chicago's former Empty Can Band) stops by the RITAS Ministry 2nd Annual Family Fun Festival Fundraiser as part of his "Me, Myself and I" solo tour. The lineup for the fest, set outside the Aurora Athletic Club on the banks of the Fox River, features Noah Gabriel at 1 p.m., Glynn at 2 and Double Shot from 5-8 p.m. Food from Bearded BBQ will be on hand, and proceeds from admission, games and raffles will benefit the mission.

1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Aurora Athletic Club, 550 Clearwater Drive, North Aurora. $25 for 12 and older, $15 for kids 5-11, free for kids 4 and younger; donations welcome. Purchase tickets at ritasministry.org.

My House weekend

Celebrate Chicago's roots as the birthplace of house music as Derrick Carter, Armand Van Helden, Joeski, Bad Boy Bill, DJ Spen, Marshall Jefferson and many others descend on Pilsen's Harrison Park for the two-day My House Music Festival. Peruse the art, sample local food and join family-friendly activities as the rhythms and beats of the eighth annual fest pulse.

1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., Chicago. General admission is $49 per day or $79 for both days; single-day VIP is $99 or $149 for the weekend; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Harrison Park's Little League and summer programs. myhousemusicfest.com.

Spend an evening (or two) with Grammy-winning pop-R&B singer John Legend (recently featured on Rufus Wainwright's latest release in the song "Heading for Home") as he drops by Ravinia for two nights.

8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Aug. 13-14, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $62-$165 for lawn, $205 for reserved pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

• Nora Marks, Shotgun Funeral, Supercorp: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, Chicago. $12-$15. lh-st.com.

• Lowphase, Pinksqueeze, Calico Loco, Seth Beck: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. subt.net.

• Justin Moore: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $60-$95. geneseetheatre.com.

• Millington, Rematch, Good Hangs, Guardrail: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. subt.net.

• The Darling Suns, Nathan Graham, The Regular, The Nettes: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $19.19. chopshopchi.com.

• Purple Reign -- The Prince Tribute Show: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $37-$57. paramountaurora.com.

• Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd & the Monsters: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$75 for lawn, $75-$115 for reserved pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

• America: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $47.50-$97.50. geneseetheatre.com.

• Galactic Empire -- The Ultimate Star Wars Cosplay Metal Band, Outdrejas: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $20-$25. thewcsocialclub.com.

• Eric Case Band: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. heynonny.com.

• K-POP Night -- Official Fan Expo Chicago After Party: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $15. joesliverosemont.com.

• Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $59.50. paramountaurora.com.

• Disciple, Sacred Warrior, 4th Point, Distant Haze: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at The WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $20. thewcsocialclub.com.

• Horsegirl, Lifeguard: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $20. thaliahallchicago.com.

• Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at The Forge Lemont Quarries, 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont. $40-$80. forgeparks.com.

• Dave Mikulskis, Keith Semple, Pino Farina: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Rookie's RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$20 general admission; with reserved seating also available. rochaus.com.

